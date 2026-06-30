Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear on Looming Celtics Trade

It appears Jaylen Brown is ready to move on from the Boston Celtics.

Amid the rampant Celtics trade rumors, Brown liked an Instagram post from a fan who suggested that the All-NBA wing doesn’t feel respected in the city of Boston.

“Man as a person who can’t stand the Celtics I hope they do him right by trading him to a city who respects him,” a fan wrote on Monday.

Jaylen Brown ‘Frustrated’ With Celtics

Brown’s controversial social media actions come at a time when several insiders have suggested that the 10-year veteran and the Celtics are beyond the point of reconciliation, with the All-Star wing still harbouring ill will toward the franchise for offering him to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Brown is “frustrated” with the Celtics and is ready to move on after his 10-year tenure with the franchise.

“League sources said that the Celtics have continued to field calls from teams interested in trading for Brown,” Himmelsbach wrote on Monday.

“A league source said that Brown has grown frustrated with the organization’s approach following a season in which he guided the Celtics to 56 wins while Jayson Tatum was sidelined for months with an Achilles injury.”

Where Will Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown?

The Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers have emerged as the most aggressive suitors for a Jaylen Brown trade thus far, per multiple insiders, with the Celtics seeking a vast tally of first-round picks and young rotational pieces.

The Celtics, though, may not get back their desired haul for Brown, who is fresh off a career-best season in which he finished sixth in MVP voting. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, execs around the league expect the Celtics to fetch “40 cents on the dollar” when the they trade Brown, which is expected to happen imminently.

“I’m told they’ve asked multiple teams for up to four first-round picks,” Charania said on “SportsCenter” on Monday night of the Celtics trade talks for Brown.

“…I can’t find a team right now that is willing at this moment to give up that amount of draft capital,” Charania added. “So then it just becomes, are Brad Stevens and that front office fine trading away Jaylen Brown for, you know, potentially less than that?

“Potentially, you know, I had one GM say ’40 cents on the dollar.’ That’s because that’s what it’s come down to in Boston. They just have not been able to find teams as of yet to get to that threshold, but there’s still a lot of time left in this offseason.”

As of this writing, the Trail Blazers — who can meet Boston’s asking price of four first-round picks — remain the betting favorite to land Jaylen Brown.