Jaylen Brown Turns Heads With Bizarre Post Amid Celtics Trade Rumors

All-Star wing Jaylen Brown made a cryptic post on his X account on Wednesday, amid widespread reports that the Boston Celtics were actively engaged in fielding trade offers for the 10-year veteran.

“I love cats,” Brown wrote on X, leaving fans to ponder the meaning behind his post.

Some X accounts took a stab at interpreting what Brown meant — reaching several hilarious conclusions.

“That solves it. Jaylen Brown to the Charlotte Bobcats,” wrote the DraftKings Sports account. “Jaylen Brown to the Knicks CONFIRMED. (Cat=KAT),” wrote a fan. “Trailblazers mascot is a cat 👀👀👀👀,” wrote one fan amid reports that Portland is a suitor in a potential Celtics trade. “We cracked the code. Jaylen Brown to O-C-T (Oklahoma City Thunder),” wrote the Onyx account. “Jaylen to the Bobcats for Raymond Felton & Emeka Okafor,” a fan joked.

What Did Jaylen Brown Mean?

Perhaps Jaylen Brown was truly professing his love for cats, but the 29-year-old is notorious for making cryptic social media posts in response to the newscycle. Notably, he wrote “the neighbors rice always smells better” earlier this month when his name was heavily attached to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade chatter.

Brown made a similarly cryptic post when reports suggested that he was unhappy with the Celtics franchise after their first-round playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics, though, are not being cryptic in the least about their plans. A day after Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat, Celtics front-office boss Brad Stevens openly admitted that Brown was offered to the Milwaukee Bucks, and even refused to provide a definitive answer on whether Brown would remain on the team next season.

Celtics Trade Rumors Intensify

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that the Celtics were “actively engaged” with teams on a potential Jaylen Brown trade.

“The Boston Celtics are actively engaged in trade talks surrounding Jaylen Brown with multiple interested teams,” Charania said ahead of Wednesday’s second round of the NBA Draft. “I’m told there is a sense of purpose from teams around the leagues that they feel from the Celtics in these conversations.

“And that does not mean though that a deal is guaranteed. Jaylen Brown does have three years left on his contract. From my understanding, the urgency from either side can change as the weeks to come.

“This all comes in the wake of the Celtics losing out on Giannis after offering Jaylen Brown and two first round picks.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes there’s “a very good chance” that Brown will be elsewhere to start the 2026-27 season. Thus far, teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers have been earmarked as potential suitors for Brown. Some insiders feel the Celtics don’t feel a sense of urgency to trade Brown, and could wait until after the free agency period to make a move.