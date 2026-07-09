Jaylen Brown Reunites With Young Celtics Fan Who Went Viral After Trade

Just days after Jaylen Brown’s blockbuster trade from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers, one young fan captured the emotions of an entire fanbase.

Six-year-old Gio went viral after bursting into tears while reacting to the news, devastated that his favorite player was leaving Boston. His heartfelt reaction quickly spread across social media, with thousands of Celtics fans sympathizing with the youngster’s heartbreak.

On Tuesday, Brown finally got the chance to meet Gio in person.

The emotional reunion took place during an event in Massachusetts where Gov. Maura Healey honored Brown for his contributions to the Commonwealth. What followed was a heartfelt exchange that quickly reminded fans why Brown has remained one of Boston’s most beloved athletes.

Jaylen Brown Had One Important Question for Gio

As soon as Brown spotted the young fan, he walked over with a smile.

“Gio! What’s up, man?” Brown said. “I see you looking at me, man.” Brown then picked Gio up, both of them smiling as the crowd looked on. “What’s up, boss?” Brown asked. “You alright today? You ready to learn?”

Still smiling, Brown continued teasing the 6-year-old. “You got some more questions? I know you got some more questions.”

The playful moment continued as Brown tickled Gio, drawing laughter from the young fan. Then came an exchange that had everyone nearby laughing.

Gio Proved He’s One of Jaylen Brown’s Biggest Fans

Gio proudly told Brown he knew his full name.

“I do know your full name,” Gio said. Brown couldn’t resist having a little fun with him.

“You do know? Who told you my government name?” Brown joked. “The government? Governor Healey told you? Yes?”

After Gio nodded his head, Brown laughed. “Oh, I’m gonna talk to her, alright?”

Gio quickly admitted he was only joking. “I was just kidding.”

Brown wasn’t done testing him. “What’s my full name?” Without hesitation, Gio answered: “Jaylen Marquis Brown.”

Brown smiled before playfully telling him he had it wrong. “No, you got it wrong.”

“I thought that was…” Gio replied, laughing. “No,” Brown said. “You thought wrong.”

The lighthearted exchange highlighted the genuine connection between the NBA star and one of his youngest supporters.

‘We Still Friends?’

Before the event continued, Brown made sure to ask the question many Celtics fans were hoping to hear.

“You going to have a good day today?” Brown asked. “You ready to learn something? You going to stick around?”

When Gio enthusiastically answered “Yes,” an off-camera reporter asked what he would be learning about.

“Robotics,” Gio replied. Then Brown delivered the moment that brought the reunion full circle.

“We good?” he asked. “We still friends?” “Yes,” Gio answered without hesitation.

Brown smiled. “Still friends forever.”

It was a fitting ending to a story that began with tears and ended with smiles, showing that while Brown may no longer wear a Celtics jersey, the bond he built with many young fans in Boston remains just as strong.