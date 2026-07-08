Jaylen Brown Sends Message to Boston Celtics Fans After Trade

The Boston Celtics recently made the decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. The decision came amid significant speculation regarding his future with the Celtics franchise.

Losing Brown, a fan favorite in Boston, wasn’t easy. Brad Stevens’s decision to help improve the Sixers was wildly unpopular, too. Nevertheless, the trade has been finalized, and Brown’s story in Boston has come to an end.

When speaking at a recent community event in Boston, Brown broke his silence over the trade, sharing his thoughts and reaction to the move.

“I want to say there’s nothing to be sad about,” Brown said. “There are a lot of opportunities that I will still be able to fulfill here. Also, I hope they (Celtics fans) can follow me on my journey. I get that things didn’t end in the way that made sense. To me, I’m still trying to make sense of it. I’m still processing. I’m just grateful to have an opportunity, and I’m grateful for the families to allow me to come into their community and get involved and try to find solutions.”

Brown will now join a Sixers team that already boasts Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgcombe and Joel Embiid.

Boston, on the other hand, will begin retooling the roster around Jayson Tatum.

Celtics Cap Sheet Contributed To Jaylen Brown Trade

When speaking with the media on Monday, July 6, President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, explained some of the reasoning behind the decision to trade Brown.

“I might be wrong, I’m not going to stand up here and be defensive about that. But, the path looked a little bit more challenging with 70% of our cap and such a high percent of our usage tied into two players,” Stevens said. “That can hopefully replace the irreplaceable individual.”

Not only does Brown have three years remaining on his current supermax contract, but had he stayed in Boston, he would also have been eligible for a two-year $141.9 million contract extension this summer. By being traded to the Sixers, Brown will now become eligible for an extension next offseason.

Jayson Tatum Had No Role In Celtics’ Trading Brown

As Stevens’ news conference continued, he was asked whether Jayson Tatum had been consulted on the team’s decision to part with Brown.

“What, if any, input did Jason have on this decision? None,” Stevens said, according to a transcript of his press conference. “I have a real hard-and-fast rule that I don’t ask other guys about other guys because I don’t want to put them in that position. So he had none.”

Stevens continued.

“I didn’t keep him in the loop, I didn’t talk to him the next day, and I didn’t want to put that on him or anyone else that’s in the playing group,” Stevens added.

Nevertheless, the Celtics have made their choice, and the roster will now be rebuilt around Tatum’s diverse skill set. Paul George, who joins as part of the return for Brown, will be expected to play a complementary role. The rest of the roster will also be tasked with filling some of the void.

Boston will look very different next season. Still, it continues shaping the squad for what will inevitably be a championship push in the near future.