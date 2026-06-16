Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Signals Amid Boston Celtics Mega Trade Speculation

Boston walked into this offseason already bracing for noise. Between Giannis rumors swirling around the East and a roster that needs answers fast, every small headline out of the Celtics camp gets magnified right now.

So when ESPN’s morning show started talking about Jaylen Brown again, fans knew it wasn’t going to be a quiet segment.

Jay Williams dropped a detail on “Get Up” that caught everyone off guard. According to him, Brown has unfollowed the Celtics across every one of his social accounts, adding fuel to a fire that already had Boston fans nervous.

Jay Williams Reveals Jaylen Brown Has Unfollowed Celtics

“Jaylen Brown’s already also unfollowed the Boston Celtics in all their social media,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on, guys.”

The host pushed further, asking whether the relationship between Brown and Jayson Tatum, or Brown and the front office, had reached a breaking point.

“That was gonna be my question to you is what I don’t know. I don’t pretend to know is have the relationships, whether it’s between Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum or Jaylen Brown and the organization or whatever, have they reached a point where he wants out badly enough that they have, for lack of a better word, no choice, but to move on?”

Williams admitted he couldn’t say for certain, but he didn’t dodge the bigger picture either.

“I can’t personally answer that. Right. But if you’re just looking at it on paper, there are a lot of signs that ultimately see, like, I don’t know if these two can coexist. Now, I’ve been a firm believer that I want them to cause this for the longest time. But with the Jaylen Brown stuff after the season was over, those comments, you, we all knew we all said on this show, right? What those comments are going to do? Right. So then combating that over and over, it just creates this thing that’s ongoing when it didn’t have to be that way.”

What This Means For Celtics Trade Rumors

That last point is what makes this whole thing stick. Williams was pointing straight at the fallout from comments Brown made just one day after Boston’s first round exit, comments that never really stopped following him around.

Brown called it the favorite season of his ten year career, pointing to things like Tatum’s recovery from his Achilles tear and the bond he built with fans through his nightly Twitch streams. On paper that sounds harmless enough.

But coming barely 24 hours after the Celtics became the first team in franchise history to blow a 3-1 series lead, the timing turned it into something bigger. Critics like Stephen A. Smith called it tone deaf, and plenty of fans felt Brown sounded more focused on his own story than the loss itself.

That backlash hasn’t translated into real trade momentum, at least not yet. NBA insider Brian Windhorst said as much recently, noting he hasn’t heard of any serious discussions about moving Brown.

Still, names like Brown keep surfacing whenever Giannis chatter heats up around the league, and that alone keeps this storyline alive.

Nothing is official, and Boston insists Brown isn’t being shopped. Still, between the comments, the rumors, and now this, Celtics fans have plenty to watch as the offseason rolls on.