Jaylen Brown Trade Pitch Lands Celtics $105-Million Scorer, Elite Defender

The Boston Celtics would move Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser to the Phoenix Suns in a new trade pitch that sends back Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach and a 2033 first-round pick.

SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell proposed the Celtics-Suns deal as part of a broader look at potential Brown trades, describing the package as “somewhat realistic” while noting that it is “probably not enough for the Celtics.” The pitch is not a report that the teams have discussed that exact framework, but it does land in the middle of a real Celtics question: what would Boston need back to seriously consider moving Brown?

Brown is coming off a monster season in which he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for Boston. He also carries one of the biggest contracts in the NBA, with Spotrac listing his deal as a five-year, $285.39 million contract with a $53.14 million salary for 2025-26.

That combination makes any Brown trade difficult. He is too good for Boston to accept a discount, but his salary and age make it fair to ask whether the Celtics would prioritize multiple rotation pieces, a young big and future draft capital over one-for-one star value.

Jalen Green Would Give Celtics a Volatile Brown Replacement

Green is the headliner from a salary and scoring standpoint. Spotrac lists Green’s extension as a three-year, $105.33 million deal, an average annual value of roughly $35.1 million.

Green averaged 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists during the 2025-26 season, a season that saw him adjust to a new role and work through injuries in Phoenix. That is useful production, but it is not Brown production. Brown finished fourth in the NBA in scoring average, while Green’s value remains tied to shot creation, transition scoring and the hope that his efficiency and decision-making eventually stabilize.

For the Celtics, the case would be simple: Green is younger, cheaper and still has the kind of burst Boston would need if it moved away from Brown. The concern is just as obvious. Green would not replace Brown’s strength, playoff résumé, defensive versatility or ability to function as a primary option when Jayson Tatum is unavailable or limited.

That is why Green works better as part of a larger reset package than as the central prize.

Dillon Brooks Fits Boston’s Wing Identity, But Not Brown’s Star Role

Brooks would be the cleaner immediate fit.

He has never been the scorer Brown is, and the Celtics would not be asking him to become that. Brooks’ value is tied to physical defense, matchup toughness and the edge he brings on the wing. Brooks has one All-Defensive Team honor, and he was named to the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defense Second Team.

That matters for Boston because trading Brown would strip away one of its strongest, most playoff-tested wing defenders. Brooks could guard top perimeter assignments, let Tatum conserve energy and keep the Celtics from becoming too small or too soft on the wing.

There is also a contract angle. Spotrac lists Brooks at a $19.99 million base salary for 2026-27, which makes him expensive but not immovable. He would be a short-term bridge piece, not the long-term reason Boston says yes.

The Celtics would still need to believe Brooks can stay inside the structure of Joe Mazzulla’s offense. His defense travels. His shot selection and spacing value are the swing factors.

Khaman Maluach Is the Real Upside Play for Celtics

Maluach is the most interesting part of the proposal for Boston.

The 7-foot-1 center entered the NBA as a major long-term upside bet, but his rookie season was quiet. He held averages of 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 46 games after being the No. 10 pick out of Duke.

That is not enough production to headline a Brown trade today. It is enough upside to keep the Celtics interested if their scouting department still believes in the tools.

Maluach would give Boston a young center prospect with size, length and developmental runway. That matters for a team that has already leaned heavily on veteran bigs in recent years and would need to think about the next version of its frontcourt around Tatum.

The problem is valuation. Brown is a proven All-NBA-level wing. Maluach is still more idea than impact. For Boston to treat him as a premium piece, the Celtics would need real conviction that his quiet rookie year undersold his long-term ceiling.

Celtics Would Need More Than This Suns Package

The proposed 2033 first-round pick helps, but it does not fully solve the issue.

A first that far out has value, especially from a franchise that could look very different by then. But it is also distant. The Celtics would be surrendering a present-day star and Hauser, a useful floor-spacing wing, for a package built around Green’s volatility, Brooks’ defense, Maluach’s projection and one future pick.

Right now, the answer should probably be no unless the Suns add more draft value or Boston’s internal view of Maluach is much higher than his rookie production suggests.