Jayson Tatum Sends Defiant 6-Word Message to Celtics Fans

In the fourth game of their second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks Monday night, the Boston Celtics suffered a devastating loss — and not just the game, which the Knicks won 121-113 to take a 3-1 series lead. Jayson Tatum, their three-time All-NBA first teamer, collapsed with what was later revealed to be a torn right Achilles tendon.

Tatum sprawled to the Madison Square Garden floor with about three minutes remaining in the game and the Celtics down by five points, as he dove for a loose ball. The 27-year-old superstar immediately grabbed the back of his right ankle, writhing in pain. He signaled desperately for a time-out, the last one available to the Celtics.

He was soon helped off the floor unable to put any pressure on his right foot and was seen being rolled to the locker room in a wheelchair.

On Tuesday, the worst fears of the Celtics and their fans were confirmed.

The team issued a statement revealing that not only was Tatum’s injury a “ruptured right Achilles tendon,” but that by 5 p.m. Eastern Time their franchise player had already undergone surgery to repair the tendon. The team said that Tatum was “expected to make a full recovery.”

Tatum Sends Message to Fans During Game 5 Broadcast

On Wednesday, playing without Tatum, the Celtics rose to the occasion. They defeated the Knicks 127-102 to force a Game Six back at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Tatum was not in the TD Garden arena for Wednesday’s game. But during the game broadcast on the TNT cable network, the Celtics superstar reached out to his fans with a defiant message, conveyed by NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who was serving as game analyst for TNT.

“This injury will not define me,” Tatum said in a text message read aloud on the air by Miller.

Tatum had more to say, as well, adding, “I can’t wait to be back in Cetic green.”

Nonetheless, in his message conveyed by Miller, Tatum described himself as “devastated” by the Achilles injury.

In another report that contained potentially encouraging news for the Celtics and their fans, ESPN reported that Tatum’s surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley of New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery. O’Malley also performed Achilles repair surgery on finite Hall of Famer Kevin Durant in 2019.

“Durant’s ability to return to elite-level performance post-Achilles injury should serve as inspiration for Tatum as he proceeds through the lengthy and arduous rehab process,” wrote ESPN reporter Stephania Bell.

Innovative Surgery May Lead to Quicker Recovery

Additionally, according to Bobby Manning of the Boston online media outlet CLNS, “O’Malley, I’m told, does the Speedbridge technique. Potentially significant news if that’s what he received.”

Manning noted that whether or not Tatum’s surgery was performed using the innovative technique remained “unclear.”

The Speedbridge technique is a minimally invasive surgery in which the surgeon inserts a medical tape called FiberTape to reattach the tendon to the bone.

According to Manning, “some NFL players have benefited from a Speedbridge technique, which can reduce recovery time from an achilles tear.”

But a sports medicine doctor in Boston interviewed by Manning said he was unaware of any NBA players who had been treated with the Speedbridge Achilles repair method.