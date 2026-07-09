Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Drops Heartwarming Personal News

Jayson Tatum is coming off his 9th season in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics star finished the year with averages of 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range in 16 games.

Jayson Tatum Drops Heartwarming Personal News

On Thursday, Tatum made a heartwarming post to Instagram.

There were over 10,000 likes in 30 minutes.

He wrote: “Baby Dunks-a-Lot “The day the basketballs stopped bouncing” is out now!

Had an incredible time being apart of this journey, thanks to everyone who was apart of making this come together!

Go grab a copy now!!!”