BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 2: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on October 2, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Jayson Tatum is coming off his 9th season in the NBA.
The Boston Celtics star finished the year with averages of 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range in 16 games.
Jayson Tatum Drops Heartwarming Personal News
GettyMARCH 26: Jayson Tatum, player of Boston Celtics looks on prior to the international friendly match between Brazil and France at Gillette Stadium on March 26, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
On Thursday, Tatum made a heartwarming post to Instagram.
There were over 10,000 likes in 30 minutes.
He wrote: “Baby Dunks-a-Lot “The day the basketballs stopped bouncing” is out now! Had an incredible time being apart of this journey, thanks to everyone who was apart of making this come together! Go grab a copy now!!!”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Jayson Tatum is coming off his 9th season in the NBA.The Boston Celtics star finished the year with averages of 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range in 16 games.Jayson Tatum Drops Heartwarming Personal NewsOn Thursday, Tatum made a heartwarming […]
Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Drops Heartwarming Personal News