Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Explains How LeBron James Made Him Cry

It turns out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made young Jayson Tatum cry way back when. The Boston Celtics star explained how James made him cry back when he was a child.

Tatum explained how James made him cry back when he was 11 years old.

“Larry Hughes is my dad’s best friend. They (James and Hughes) played on the Cavs together. My mom took me to a game in Memphis. I wanted to meet LeBron, and I wanted to get a picture with him and an autograph, and there was a lot of people back there, and he was like, ‘I’m out. I gotta go,’ and I got in the car and started crying,” Tatum said via the NBA’s X account.

He later clarified that he and LeBron are “cool now.” James later found out about it, and asked if that’s why Tatum dunked on him back in 2018 during the Eastern Conference Finals. Tatum said doing so was “the get-back.”

That is in reference to when Tatum dunked on James during the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals during James’ last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jaylen Brown Praises LeBron James Following Bronny Comments

While the Lakers and the Celtics squared off during the Summer League on July 15, Jaylen Brown was caught giving his real thoughts on Bronny James. In short, he said that he didn’t think James was an NBA player.

Brown then took to his personal X account to praise LeBron while voicing his optimism about Bronny.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth” Brown posted.

The Lakers drafted Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny will come into the NBA 21 years after James was drafted No. 1. Because Bronny did not have the best freshman year at USC, averaging 4.8 points while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from three, many believe nepotism played a role in him getting drafted.

It’s very possible Bronny’s NBA tenure may not last longer than when his dad is out of the league. Nonetheless, it is a rare feat for the NBA to see a father and a son play together. LeBron has managed to stay good for so long than he gets to play for his son no matter what.

LeBron James Signed Two-Year Deal: Report

While James entered free agency in 2024, there was no doubt that he would return to the Lakers. When he did, he signed a two-year deal worth $104 million.

That may have signaled how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. Since he plays out west, the Celtics will face James four more times until he retires. That is if the Celtics and the Lakers don’t meet up in the NBA Finals. Even though it’s not likely, it can’t be ruled out until either one gets eliminated from the playoffs.

James has a long history with the Celtics. He has played against them seven times in the playoffs, and he hasn’t faced any team in the playoffs more than the Celtics.