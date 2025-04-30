Celtics Jayson Tatum Finishes Off Magic in Historic Fashion

The Celtics handled business.

With a commanding 120–89 win in Game 5, Boston shut the door on Orlando and punched their ticket to the second round. Jayson Tatum led the way again—dropping 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists in 34 minutes. It was his third straight game with 35+, the first time he’s done that in his playoff career. And with that, the Celtics sent the Magic home and moved on with momentum.

Celtics Star Shines Bright

Tatum’s run since returning from a wrist injury has been nothing short of historic:

Game 3: 36 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

Game 4: 37 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST

Game 5: 35 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST

That stretch tied him with Larry Bird for the most 35-point playoff games in franchise history. But he also did something no player—not Bird, not anyone—has ever done: hit 10+ free throws without a miss in three straight playoff games. Tatum went 12-12, 14-14, and 11-11 in Games 3 through 5.

For the series, he averaged 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 60.7% true shooting—joining Bird as the only Celtics to ever average 30/10/5 on that efficiency in a series.

Mazzulla Praises His Star

“He did a great job of staying patient, going through his progressions,” head coach Joe Mazzulla said after Game 5. “At the end of the day, every game is different. Every team is different. You have to be ready to answer the call. And I thought he did that.”

— via Justin Turpin on X

Tatum wasn’t alone. Jaylen Brown added 23 points and 6 rebounds, pushing Boston’s record to 16–0 in playoff games where he scores 20+. His two-way impact stood out all series long.

“His defense is back to where it was throughout the season,” Mazzulla said. “And just his playmaking, his efficiency in this series was [off the charts]. I think he’s been tremendous in all areas.”

— via Bobby Krivitsky on X

Horford’s Veteran Edge

Al Horford’s numbers won’t always lead the box score. But across this first-round series, his presence was felt in every moment that mattered. The 38-year-old anchored Boston’s defense with poise, versatility, and the kind of game-reading instincts that only come with experience.

His signature performance came in Game 4, when Horford turned back the clock and became just the second player at his age to record five blocks in a playoff game—joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (via NBA Stats on X).

The numbers tell only part of the story. In a grueling 35-minute effort, he picked up players full court, switched onto guards, and rotated seamlessly between defending Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. His five blocks didn’t just make history—they topped the entire Magic team’s total of four.

“There should be a separate box score for guys like him because of the kinds of stuff that he does,” said head coach Joe Mazzulla (via Noa Dalzell on X).

Every team chasing a title needs a compass—and Horford remains Boston’s.

There’s no metric for stability. But Horford provides it, every possession. And in a postseason where one misstep can swing a series, that kind of presence is priceless.

What’s Next for the Celtics

Boston now awaits the winner of Knicks–Pistons, a series still very much alive after Detroit forced a Game 6. That gives the Celtics what they need most—time. Jrue Holiday (hamstring) missed the final three games. Tatum and Brown both played through bone bruises. The extra days of rest aren’t just a luxury—they’re a necessity.

This is the fourth straight year the Celtics have made the second round. But this one feels different. This one feels like a team with no interest in dragging things out. No overtimes. No Game 6s. Just five games, three Tatum clinics, and a reminder of what a title favourite looks like in April.