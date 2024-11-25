Jayson Tatum Responds to Anthony Edwards’ Trash Talk On Netflix

The Boston Celtics moved to 14-3 on the season with their 107-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Nov. 24. The game was the first time Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards had faced off since the release of Netflix’s “Starting 5” documentary.

Tatum ended the game with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 38.1% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range. Heading into the game, one of the biggest storylines was how Tatum would perform following Edward’s comments on the Netflix documentary.

“We had two good games against each other last year, and obviously, we spent the summer with each other at the Olympics,” Tatum said. “I love Ant. He’s a hell of a player and a hell of a competitor.He talks a lot. And he had a lot to say this summer about the games we played against him last year…I mean, I saw it. We was talking a lot of s*** to each other during the summer. I’ve got a pretty good record against Minnesota in my career. That was the one time they beat us so far. But, I mean, it’s fun. They’re a really good team.”

Clearly, Tatum wasn’t phased by Edward’s comments during the early episodes of the “Starting 5” documentary. The St. Louis native let his performance do the talking, and the Celtics walked away with the last laugh, having secured the win despite Kristaps Porzingis still being sidelined.

What Did Anthony Edwards Say On the Starting 5?

Edward’s comments came after the Timberwolves made the most of overtime to secure a 114-109 win over the eventual champions. After the game, Netflix showed Edwards questioning Tatum’s position as one of the top talents in the NBA.

“You seen Tatum trying to get me on the switch, locked his a** up two times,” Edwards said. “He started talking s***. Tatum was talking crazy, saying, ‘Yeah, I’m here,’ then I said, ‘I’m coming again.’ Talking ‘bout best player in the league, y’all trippin’.”

Edwards is known for being a fierce competitor. It’s unlikely he had any malice toward Tatum. Instead, he was likely proud of his performance against a player who many believe to be one of the most complete talents in the NBA. Of course, after Sunday’s loss, Edwards’ may be regretting questioning Tatum’s ability.

Derrick White Was the Star of Boston’s Win

Despite all eyes being on Tatum and Edwards, Derrick White emerged as the game’s star player. The do-it-all guard was exceptional on both sides of the ball. He ended the night with 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks. And, he shot 58.3% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range.

When speaking to the media after the game, Joe Mazzulla credited White for his performance. However, the third-year head coach also noted how White’s versatility is the identity throughout the Celtics roster.

“Sometimes it’s handling, sometimes it’s screening, sometimes it’s defense, running that loose ball down,” Mazzulla said. “Just makes big-time plays. He (Derrick White) has a tendency to do that, but I think that’s really the identity of our team. People can make different types of plays at different times.”

The Celtics will be back in action on Monday, Nov. 25. They will face the LA Clippers while playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Boston will be hoping Tatum, White and the rest of the roster can continue stringing wins together. After all, they came into this season looking to defend their championship.