Jayson Tatum Shares Honest Take on Celtics’ New Ownership Group

The Boston Celtics have just completed their first season under a new ownership group. Bill Chisholm and his team acquired the franchise during the summer of 2025 and have overseen the start of a retooling process.

As such, some of Boston’s longer-tenured players have seen the differences between the old ownership group and the new.

During a recent podcast interview with Front Office Sports, Celtics’ superstar forward Jayson Tatum shared his observations on what Chisholm and his team have brought to the Celtics over the past year.

“With Bill, his wife, kid, and his family, they’ve brought a sense of a different energy. The way that they interact with the fans and the crowd during the games, how excited they are. It’s really cool to see. Obviously someone who has a high net worth. But just his passion for the game, he’s truly— a fan of the game. And he has the mindset that.”

Tatum continued.

“He wants to push this thing forward. Hopefully, very soon we get another crack at trying to win a championship.”

Celtics fans are undoubtedly still skeptical about Chisholm’s group, primarily because he took control at a time when Brad Stevens was looking to cut costs and duck under the luxury tax.

However, if the ownership team is willing to spend when the time is right, Celtics fans could soon get behind them as they push for another championship.

Celtics Not Looking To Trade Jayson Tatum

From the moment the Celtics were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs, trade rumors have hovered around the organization. The most common talking point is a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Jaylen Brown the logical makeweight in a deal.

According to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, speaking via his eponymous podcast, Boston may be open to trading for Giannis, but not at the expense of Tatum.

“And I am here to add that I have heard Boston is shopping people around a lot right now,” O’Connor said. “That Boston is making calls. Boston is open to trading anybody besides Jayson Tatum. That doesn’t necessarily mean they land Giannis at the end of the day.

O’Connor continued.

“All the conversations I’ve had are that the Celtics are in on Giannis, and if they are making a push on him, and that seems to be currently a two-team race with Miami to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. We’ll see how it plays out, but this feels very, very real to me that Giannis could get traded before the draft.”

Pairing Giannis with Tatum would give the Celtics one of the best one-two punches in the entire NBA.

Celtics Need To Make Moves

Whether it’s a deal for Giannis or a move for a free agent guard, the fact is that Boston has to make some moves to improve the rotation.

As we head into the offseason, both the point guard and center positions are areas of need.

If Stevens wants to ensure the Celtics are genuine contenders next season, then standing pat won’t be an option. What moves the Celtics make, though, will remain to be seen.