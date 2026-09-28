Jayson Tatum Shuts Down Talk of Celtics Being ‘His Team’

The Boston Celtics are Jayson Tatum’s team. That has been clear since the moment Jaylen Brown was traded earlier this summer.

Brad Stevens has built the roster around Tatum’s diverse skill set and will continue to do so as he builds out a roster capable of contending for a championship. However, Tatum is approaching things with more of a team-first mindset.

When speaking at Boston’s media day on Monday, Sept. 28, the superstar forward provided a well-thought-out explanation when asked whether he viewed the Celtics as ‘his team.’

“It’s not a simple thing. Is this is my team? I understand the roles that we all play on this team,” Tatum said. “We all bring something different on a daily basis to make the group better, add to towards winning, make this place, this organization better. So it’s not just saying it’s my team…I got 14 other teammates that I’m going to lean on, and we all need each other to do better every single day.”

Judging by his comments, Tatum is approaching the upcoming season with a “we before me” mentality. That in itself is a form of leadership. He’s empowering everyone on the roster to own their roles and their importance to Joe Mazzulla’s system.

Tatum Has Grown Into a Vocal Leader For The Celtics

During Derrick White’s media day appearance, he discussed the growth he’s seen in Tatum’s leadership since landing with the Celtics in 2022.

“He’s definitely, since I’ve been here, every year he’s gotten more vocal,” White said. “… More of a leader. He definitely has his own unique way of being a leader. He puts in the work, everyone sees him here … you come in here, like I gotta reach that level.”

Tatum’s leadership will likely be under the microscope as the new season begins. After all, Brown has proven himself as a star who leads by example. While Tatum’s approach will clearly be different, he’ll need to show that his leadership can be just as effective.

Fortunately for the Celtics, Tatum is more than talented enough to lead by example when the time is right. It just won’t be his go-to form of leadership.

Tatum Feels ‘Great’ After A Full Summer of Rehab

Last season, Tatum made a shock return from his Achilles injury. He played in 16 regular-season games, averaging an impressive 21.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Tatum also produced during the postseason, suiting up for six contests and putting up 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Unfortunately, the Celtics shut him down ahead of game seven, which Boston ultimately lost to the Philadelphia 76ers.

When speaking to the media on Sept. 28, Tatum admitted that he’s feeling ‘great,’ following a summer of working on his body and rehabbing.

“I feel great. September 12 would’ve been 16 months, the 16.5-month mark, from my surgery and rehab. I feel great, having this offseason to get stronger, get more explosive, work on my body in totality.”

The Celtics will need Tatum to be at his best next season. If he can return to an All-NBA level of play, then there’s no limit to how far the Celtics can go.