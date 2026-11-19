Jayson Tatum’s frustration came out at the worst possible moment. With 6.4 seconds left and the Boston Celtics trailing Denver 104-101, Tatum tossed the ball from the baseline toward an official near midcourt. He was called for a technical foul, Jamal Murray hit the free throw, and the Nuggets held on for a 105-101 win. That Jayson Tatum technical foul turned a chance to tie into a four-point hole.

Jayson Tatum Technical Foul Ends Celtics’ Last Chance

The sequence unfolded quickly. Murray hit a mid-range jumper for the 104-101 lead, and Boston headed to the bench for a timeout. As Tatum caught the ball after it went through the net, he tossed it toward a referee instead of handing it to the one beside him, and he was whistled. Tatum pleaded his case, but the call stood. Payton Pritchard then missed a three-pointer in the final seconds.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said he never got an explanation. Tatum, however, took responsibility. “That’s on me,” he said, adding that he should have found the closest official and handed him the ball. It was his second technical of the season.

How Boston Blew a 17-Point Lead

The Celtics led by as many as 17 in the first half and were up 61-49 at halftime. Denver outscored them 56-40 after the break. Boston committed turnovers on eight straight possessions during one stretch of the third quarter.

Tatum had 20 first-half points and finished with 24, scoring just four after halftime. He also had a season-high six turnovers, four during Denver’s third-quarter comeback. Boston shot 11-of-44 from three, was whistled for 30 fouls to Denver’s 13, and gave up a 29-12 free-throw advantage. DeMar DeRozan went 7-of-8 from the line in the fourth quarter alone.

Jokic and Murray Deliver

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and Murray added 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals, capping the rally with the jumper and the free throw. It was Denver’s fifth win in seven games.

For Boston, it was the second straight loss, dropping the Celtics to 11-4. It’s the first time this season they’ve lost back-to-back games.

A Night That Will Stick With Boston

The technical was unusual and highly visible. It left Boston without a realistic path to overtime, and for a team that prides itself on composure in big moments, it was an uncomfortable look.

The Celtics’ four-game road trip continues Saturday in Sacramento. A Jayson Tatum technical foul like this one is rare, and nights like it usually bring the sharpest responses.