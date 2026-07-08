Jayson Tatum Reveals ‘The Truth’ About His Relationship With Jaylen Brown

For nearly a decade, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were one of the NBA’s defining duos.

Together, they made multiple trips to the Eastern Conference Finals, reached the NBA Finals twice and ultimately delivered a championship to Boston. Along the way, though, one storyline never seemed to disappear.

Were they actually close?

From trade rumors to constant debates over whether the Celtics needed to split them up, the pair spent years answering questions about their relationship both on and off the court.

Now, Tatum is finally setting the record straight.

During an appearance on “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle” to promote his new children’s book, “Baby Dunks-a-Lot: The Day the Basketballs Stopped Bouncing,” the six-time NBA All-Star offered one of his most candid responses yet when asked about years of speculation surrounding Brown.

Jayson Tatum Addresses Years of Jaylen Brown Speculation

Co-host Sheinelle Jones brought up the constant rumors that followed Tatum and Brown throughout their time together in Boston.

“Now people are pitting you guys against each other saying, ‘Oh, they’re not as close off the court as they are on the court.’ What is the truth? What is the deal?” she asked.

Tatum didn’t hesitate.

“I think, for one, I have nothing, obviously, but love and respect,” he said.

He went on to explain how public scrutiny shaped the narrative around the Celtics during the early years of their partnership.

“It’s tough when, you know, you’re a professional athlete and everything we do is publicized and nitpicked,” Tatum said. “And it’s been like that, you know, we played together for nine years.”

Looking back, Tatum believes expectations were placed on them long before they had reached their primes.

“There was a period of our career where, you know, we hadn’t won a championship yet. But in retrospect, we were only 23 and 21 years old,” he said. “So, the expectations were so high. And so they just had to figure out a reason why we hadn’t won yet.”

According to Tatum, that led to a narrative that never reflected reality.

“They tried to pin us against each other and say that one guy shouldn’t be here or whatnot,” he said. “But, the truth is, we had nine amazing years together. We went to the Finals twice. We won a championship. So, I will forever be grateful for, you know, those memories and the time that we spent together.”

For Celtics fans who watched the duo grow from promising young stars into NBA champions, it was a rare and heartfelt reflection on one of the league’s most discussed partnerships.

Tatum Explains Why He Wasn’t Rooting for the Knicks

Later in the interview, Jenna Bush Hager asked Tatum whether he had been rooting for the New York Knicks during their playoff run.

His answer came quickly.

“No,” Tatum said, drawing laughter from both hosts.

Asked whether he had instead been pulling for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, Tatum admitted he was simply watching as a fan.

“Just sitting it out. Just really spectating as a fan,” he said.

That didn’t mean he wasn’t happy for some familiar faces.

“I’ve known Jalen Brunson since I was like 16. I’ve known OG (Anunoby) since I was like 16,” Tatum said. “A lot of the guys in the NBA, we go way back. No, I wasn’t rooting for them. But, when they won, I was happy for them as individuals.”

His Biggest Inspiration Has Always Been His Mom

Although Tatum appeared on the show to promote his new children’s book, one of the interview’s most personal moments came when he spoke about his mother, Brandy Cole-Barnes.

“My mom is my best friend,” Tatum said.

He reflected on everything she sacrificed while raising him and helping him chase his basketball dreams.

“Like she said, it was for a long time, it was just me and her,” Tatum said. “And seeing the sacrifices that my mom made to put me in a position to go chase and live out my dream and, you know, working two jobs and getting her masters, and doctorate and law degree.”

The conversation offered fans a glimpse beyond basketball, highlighting the family foundation that helped shape one of the NBA’s biggest stars while also giving Tatum an opportunity to address one of the longest-running storylines of his career with Brown.