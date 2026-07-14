Joe Mazzulla Pinpoints Key Way Mitchell Robinson Improves Celtics

The Boston Celtics recently signed Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47.3 million contract, using the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Robinson’s addition adds some much-needed depth at the center position next to Neemias Queta and Luka Garza.

During a recent conversation with Jay King of The Athletic, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla broke down how Robinson can be a key part of Boston’s defensive system moving forward.

“I think his defense is underrated as well,” Mazzulla said. “If you look at his ability to defend different types of (centers). Even two years ago (in that 2025 playoff series), they were very comfortable putting him on (Kristaps Porziņģis) and recovering back to his pops for his size. So, everyone’s going to talk about the offensive rebounding, but his defensive versatility and his pick-and-roll defense is good. And we’ll be able to go to some different tactics because of that.”

Mazzulla continued.

“So, it’s not just the offense, but again, it’s both. I’m excited about the skill, but I’m excited about the freshness of winning; it’s very fresh in your mind, and you have a taste of that. So, how can you help us have an understanding of what that looked like from your perspective?”

Robinson Will Improve Celtics Rebounding

Adding Robinson means the Celtics now have three high-level rebounders at the center position. Most importantly, all three are capable of dominating the offensive glass. Last season, Robinson secured offensive boards on 21.2% of the New York Knicks‘ missed shot attempts while he was on the floor.

Robinson is also a reliable source of second-chance points, averaging 1.6 putbacks last season with a 52.4% conversion rate.

With three high-level rebounding bigs on the roster, Joe Mazzulla’s team will undoubtedly look to maximize their offensive possessions, especially in terms of extra shooting opportunities off misses.

Defensively, expect the Celtics to stick with a drop coverage, using positions 1-through-4 to filter ball-handlers towards the big man. That way, the Celtics can limit penetration, control the angles and use their bigs to protect the rim.

Celtics Will Need To Manage Robinson’s Minutes

The only downside to acquiring Robinson is that he’s dealt with a string of injuries throughout his career. Last season, the Knicks had him on an unofficial minutes restriction, often keeping his playing time below 25 minutes per game.

Boston would be wise to continue with that plan. Ensuring Robinson is on the court will be the Celtics’ best chance to build and sustain a rhythm with their bigs. Whether that means Robinson will start or come off the bench will remain to be seen.

Nevertheless, with rookie Chris Cenac Jr. also capable of playing the five, the Celtics have solid depth at center moving forward. Brad Stevens addressed a position of need, and now, we can expect a consistent level of production out of the center position.

Furthermore, it can’t go unmentioned that by adding Robinson, the Celtics have weakened the Knicks. He was a key part of their rotation last season. Overall, Robinson projects to be a strong addition for the Celtics, and if Mazzulla can get the best out of him, he should become a fan favorite.