Joel Embiid Makes Bold Claim About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum

Plenty has been made about Jayson Tatum supposedly playing on a superteam on the Boston Celtics. Among those who believe that notion is Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Embiid gave an example that he believes supports the notion on the “Check Ball Show.” When Drew Hanlen brought up that Tatum played for a “superteam,” Embiid said, “If I go five-for-20, we get blown out.”

Joel Embiid says Jayson Tatum has a super team “If I go 5-20, we get blown out.” (🎥 @TheCheckBall / h/t @EmbiidIsHere ) pic.twitter.com/UlatEiNycU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2024

It is true that the Celtics have persevered even when Tatum had a bad game during the 2023-24 season. That continued heading into the 2024 NBA Postseason. Still, Embiid has never gotten past the second round in his NBA career. He’s had multiple chances to, and despite the individual accolades he’s accumulated, he and the Sixers have been in the same place since 2018.

Even before said superteam was assembled, Tatum and the Celtics had been to five Eastern Conference Finals and made an NBA Finals appearance. Tatum also did his part to help the Celtics win their 18th title.

Jayson Tatum Has Never Lost to Joel Embiid in Playoffs

The Celtics and Sixers have faced each other three times since Embiid and Tatum came into the league. All three times, Tatum and the Celtics have emerged victorious.

In 2018, the Celtics beat the Sixers in a gentleman’s sweep in a series many believed the Sixers would win. They did even better in 2020 when they swept the Sixers in the bubble, though Ben Simmons‘ injury may have factored into how it turned into a sweep. In 2023, the Sixers had the Celtics on the ropes, having a 3-2 advantage going back to Philadelphia. However, the Celtics came back to win.

Tatum himself had plenty to do with how the Celtics came back when it looked like the Sixers would pull away.

The Sixers have reloaded during the offseason. Besides adding Paul George and re-signing Tyrese Maxey, they have added Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, and Eric Gordon. To add some finishing touches, they’ve re-signed Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr.

With the new faces that they have added, the Sixers have sent a message that they can’t wait to match up against Boston when the 2024-25 season starts. If the Celtics want to defend their title, it’s likely they’ll have to go through the Sixers to do it. They have proven that the Sixers aren’t too big of a challenge, but they’ll face a completely different team.

Jayson Tatum & Joel Embiid are Team USA Teammates

While Embiid was simply giving his honest thoughts, they are oddly timed since they are playing together on Team USA. With the Olympics coming up, this could make for an awkward situation in the locker room.

Tatum has played for Team USA before, having played for them back during the 2020 Olympics that took place in 2021 due to COVID-19. This is Embiid’s first time playing for the team. There had been some controversy about where Embiid should play, but he wanted to play for Team USA and got his wish.

With any luck, Tatum and Embiid will look past the latter’s comments toward the former. Tatum and the Celtics may use this when they face the Sixers next.