Celtics Make Quiet Move on Third-Year Forward

The Boston Celtics did not have to push any buttons or pull any levers on Monday, they just had to sit back and let Jordan Walsh continue to be part of the team’s remade future. That’s because Walsh’s contract for the 2026-27 season became guaranteed on July 20, which means he is set on the payroll for another year.

Walsh played sparsely in his first two seasons after he was chosen in the second round out of Arkansas, logging nine games as a rookie and 52 games in Year 2, when he averaged only 7.8 minutes. But coach Joe Mazzulla gave him a bigger role in 2025-26, when he played 68 games, including 25 starts, and averaged 17.8 minutes. Walsh is a very good defender, but still has holes in his offensive game, which was part of the reason he was in and out of the Celtics rotation.

Still, he obviously has an NBA future, and averaged 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds on the season, while shooting 50.9% from the field and 38.4% from the 3-point line.

Celtics Deep With Wings

It will be interesting to see whether and how much the Celtics play Walsh next season. At 6-foot-6, he is a combo forward and with Jayson Tatum back in his usual role at the 4 and new addition Paul George probably taking most of the minutes at the 3, there will be a scrum for playing time. Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman and Ron Harper Jr. will be in the mix, too.

The Celtics offensive system requires a shoot-it-if-you’re-open mentality from the wings, and too often, Walsh lacks confidence in his shot. That’s something that will need to change if he is to become a rotation regular next season.

Jordan Walsh Hoping to Expand Offensively for Celtics

Walsh acknowledged as much earlier this month while the Celtics were playing at summer league in Las Vegas.

“The biggest thing (is) I’m trying to change my identity offensively,” Walsh said, via the Boston Herald. “I’m trying to become a way better offensive player. I’m trying to fit in situations that I didn’t fit in last year. I’m trying to be the answer to the situations that they took me out of. That’s kind of my goal.

“I feel like there was a lot of times in the season last year where it would become clutch moments where we needed a bucket, and I would have to get subbed out. I talked to my (player development) coach and said when those moments come, I want to always be the best option. I want to be the best choice.”

Contract Question Looms for Jordan Walsh

Because of that, what happens next with Walsh will be a tough decision for the Celtics. They would like to see more development from Walsh, but he is extension eligible now, and it could be a shrewd financial move to lock him into an extension now at a relative bargain price, rather than see him blossom next season and require a much bigger payout. Defensive wings are at a premium in the NBA.

The Celtics did that earlier in the month by giving Neemias Queta a four-year, $56 million contract, though he still has a year left on his deal.

Of course, the Celtics could give Walsh an extension, then find that he regresses next season. That’s the risk. But he will, at least, be in Boston for 2026-27.