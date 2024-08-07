Ex-Celtic, Former No. 2 Pick Predicts Boston Will Win Another Title

The Boston Celtics will enter the 2024-25 season not only as the reigning champions but also with high odds they could win another title. Celtics alum Kenny Anderson believes that they will win another championship, though he did not specify if he meant they would repeat.

Anderson posted the following on his X account on August 6.

“My (Celtics) will win again, and my guy (YouTube account ALL Ball TV) will be mad,” Anderson wrote.

My @celtics will win again, and my guy @AllBall_TV will be mad 😠, 😆 🤣 — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) August 6, 2024

Anderson likely insinuated that he believes his former team will repeat, which is possible. The Celtics have remained pretty much the exact same team during the 2024 NBA Offseason. They will start the 2024-25 season without Kristaps Porzingis after he had ankle surgery, but he’ll be back with plenty of time left.

Anderson played for the Celtics from 1998 to 2002. As their starting point guard, Anderson helped the Celtics make their first Eastern Conference Finals since 1988 when they made it in 2002.

During that exact same run, Anderson helped the Celtics make one of the most miraculous playoff comebacks in NBA history. This included his steal late in the fourth quarter that helped seal the game.

The Nets originally selected Anderson No. 2 in the 1992 NBA Draft, and he made the All-Star team in 1994. He no longer played at an All-Star level when he arrived in Boston, but he helped take the Celtics to levels not seen since the Larry Bird days.

Kenny Anderson Continues to Support Celtics

Though Anderson played for the Celtics for four and a half seasons, they still hold a place for him in his heart. Though he also supports the Nets and Trail Blazers, Anderson never holds back when he roots for the Celtics.

Anderson shouted them out when they won the championship on June 18.

Anderson did not join the Celtics bandwagon. Even before they won the championship, he showed that he still has close ties to the team.

I went to game 1 in Boston, and it was great! @celtics pic.twitter.com/WmMx4BFmCq — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) June 7, 2024

He’s even openly wondered how his career would have turned out had he played his entire career for them.

Even if Anderson never made any All-Star teams in Boston, he is a player who helped make good memories for the Celtics. Those are memories that he clearly still cherishes, even if it’s been over two decades since he last played for them.

Is Kenny Anderson Right About the Celtics?

While the Celtics have more or less remained the same after winning the title, plenty of changes were made during the 2024 NBA Offseason. Many teams focused on trying to save money more than anything while the Celtics have spent pretty frivolously.

Teams want to avoid the NBA’s second tax apron because they are afraid of the penalties that come with them. The reason why is because they don’t know if they have enough to win a title. The Celtics are more than happy to because they have a proven winning formula and they have a pretty big window to win more.

With the cap expected to rise in the coming years, teams will likely spend more in the future, but because they don’t know if they can beat the Celtics as constructed, that could pave the way for a repeat title in 2025.