Boston Celtics Target Snapped Up After Drawing Significant NBA Interest

A reported Boston Celtics target who attracted interest from multiple NBA organizations this offseason has officially found a new home.

South Korean wing Lee Hyun-jung has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of training camp, giving the 25-year-old another opportunity to push toward the NBA.

Lee put himself back on the league’s radar following an encouraging Summer League stint with the San Antonio Spurs, featuring across both the California Classic and Las Vegas.

His performances reportedly earned him further looks from around the league, including summer mini-camp opportunities with the Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

Boston Celtics Took Look at Lee Hyun-jung After Spurs Breakout

Boston and New Orleans appeared willing to explore the fringes of the market for potential developmental additions, with both organizations still holding an available two-way roster spot.

Lee departed for the United States on August 6 as he embarked on a busy stretch of workouts. His stint with the Pelicans reportedly ran from August 8 through 13, before a workout with the Celtics was scheduled for August 16 through 20.

Neither opportunity ultimately resulted in an immediate deal, with Boston and New Orleans still carrying an open two-way spot.

Portland has now provided Lee with his next opportunity through an Exhibit-10 contract. While there is no guarantee he remains with the Trail Blazers beyond training camp, the deal creates a potential pathway to their G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, along with a financial incentive to stay within the organization if waived.

Lee’s Summer League performances helped create that opportunity.

Across eight appearances for San Antonio, he averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 35.3% from the field and 28.9% from three-point range.

The numbers hardly jumped off the page, but Lee produced one particularly impressive showing during a Las Vegas victory over the Utah Jazz.

He erupted for 22 points in only 22 minutes, knocking down four three-pointers while adding five rebounds, two steals, and one block.

Four of those five rebounds came on the offensive glass, while Lee also finished three Summer League appearances without committing a turnover.

Lee Gets Another Opportunity to Push Toward NBA Return

Lee’s latest opportunity comes four years after he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft following three seasons at Davidson in North Carolina.

His first route into the professional ranks came through the Golden State Warriors organization, where he spent part of the 2022-23 campaign with G League affiliate Santa Cruz.

The 6-foot-7 guard-forward made 12 appearances for the Warriors, averaging 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 17.6 minutes per game.

One of his strongest outings came against the Iowa Wolves, when Lee finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, and one steal in just 20 minutes while connecting on two three-pointers.

Rather than remaining in the G League, Lee subsequently took his career overseas and continued developing through stops in Australia and Japan.

His time abroad included a championship run with the Illawarra Hawks, the former team of LaMelo Ball, as Lee helped the organization capture the 2025 NBL title.

But an NBA opportunity has remained firmly on his radar.

Lee’s determination to make another push stateside even affected his international commitments this summer. He did not participate in South Korea’s games against Japan in Tokyo in order to attend the mini-camps with New Orleans and Boston.

That gamble has now resulted in a training camp opportunity with Portland.

An Exhibit-10 deal is still some distance from a permanent NBA roster spot, but Lee has at least worked his way back into the conversation after several years overseas.

Whether his next step comes through Portland’s NBA roster or with Rip City in the G League, another strong stretch could keep doors open.

At 25, Lee still offers an intriguing combination of wing size, professional experience, and shooting potential for teams searching for value around the edges of their rosters.