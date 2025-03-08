Lonnie Walker IV Breaks Silence on Short-Lived Celtics Tenure

During the summer, the Boston Celtics signed Lonnie Walker IV to an Exhibit 10 contract. Walker was with the team throughout their preseason preparations before Brad Stevens ultimately decided not to offer him a contract for the upcoming season.

Walker then moved to Europe, joining Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas. After just six months in Europe, Walker was picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers. As such, he played against Joe Mazzulla’s team on Thursday, March 6.

In 27 minutes of playing time, Walker dropped 17 points and dished out 3 rebounds. He went 6-of-13 from the field, with 10 of those shots coming from three-point range.

Before Thursday’s game, Walker opened up about his time with the Celtics this past summer.

“When you’re a part of a championship organization and how they approach the game, it gives you a little more motivation, inspiration,” Walker said. “You want to be the best, and you want to see how everyone is proceeding to be the best, and why they’re such a great team..I’m gonna shoot too, because I see that they’re doing it night in and night out.”

He continued.

“Seeing Payton Pritchard do his thing, and Derrick White and all these great folks, it definitely made me want to go a lot harder, because I want to be in that position that they are in. It definitely instilled something as far as like — let my work ethic be the hardest working man on the team as much as I can.”

Walker is now fighting to prove himself to the Sixers. His contract has a team option worth $2.9 million for next season, which he would undoubtedly be hoping the front office picks up.

Lonnie Walker Wasn’t The Right Fit For The Celtics

There’s no denying that Walker is a talented player, especially on offense. However, his limited defense and ball-dominant style of play made his fit with the Celtics questionable. Boston already has a high-level ball-handling scorer coming off the bench in Pritchard.

Furthermore, Mazzulla likes his players to be capable on the defensive end, which is still a developmental area for Walker. The addition of Baylor Scheierman with the 30th overall pick in the 2024 likely hindered Walker, too. The rookie projected to play a similar role to what Walker would have been tasked with.

As such, Walker’s opportunities with the Celtics would likely have been limited. And while the fanbase clearly wanted him to be signed to the roster, it would appear everything has worked out for both parties.

Celtics Jayson Tatum Heaps Praise on LeBron James

With the Sixers game now in the rearview mirror, the Celtics have turned their attention to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mazzulla’s team will face off against their rivals on Saturday, March 8.

During Jayson Tatum‘s postgame news conference on March 6, he took a moment to praise LeBron James, both for his longevity and current production.

“As much as we probably talk about LeBron, we probably don’t talk about him enough, right?,” Tatum said. “Being 40 in his 22nd season playing at an All-NBA level is incredible. It’s a testament to the work that he’s put in to his game, to his body, to stay at the best shape and be able to stay and compete and perform at the highest level for over two decades now…It’s a joy to be able to compete against him in these matchups for however long we get to do it for.”

James, 40, is having a stellar season. In fact, he’s proving that he’s still a top-10 talent in the NBA. In 57 games this season, James is averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He’s shooting 51.8% from the field and 39.1% from deep.

Boston must be at its best to overcome JJ Redick’s team. Outside of James, the entire Lakers roster has been locked in defensively. As such, we’re likely to get a highly competitive game. Therefore, the Celtics must show their championship credentials, especially now Luka Doncic is donning the Purple and Gold.

Saturday’s game could be a potential NBA Finals preview. It will be interesting to see how each team approaches the matchup.