Celtics Get Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Endorsement Amid Trade Talk

The Boston Celtics have been heavily involved in the trade pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to the latest reports and rumors, the Celtics have emerged as a finalist to acquire Antetokounmpo. However, the Miami Heat remain a serious contender to acquire the superstar forward as well.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst has shared his belief that Boston has made Jaylen Brown readily available in trade discussions. He also shared that a trade could be completed within the next 24 hours.

“If Giannis is traded in the next 24 which I think is a good chance of happening, I think it’s going to be Boston or Miami,” Windhorst said. “Jaylen Brown is on the table”

With that being said, the Celtics have received a major endorsement as Antetokounmpo’s best potential trade suitor.

Former NBA Star Thinks Celtics Are Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Fit

Jay Williams spoke out with his opinion on the Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes. He believes that Boston would offer the superstar his best chance.

“I think [Giannis’] ceiling is higher with the Celtics than it is with the Miami Heat,” Williams said.

At the end of the day, the Celtics are not far away from being a championship team. Jayson Tatum is back to full health after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs two years ago. They also were a serious contender this season before a disheartening playoff loss.

Bringing in Antetokounmpo would immediately vault Boston back to the top of the NBA Finals contenders list.

On the other hand, the Heat are not nearly as close. In order to acquire Antetokounmpo, they would have to give up a lot of their talent and depth. Miami would still be a good destination, but the Celtics likely offer him the best chance to win at a high level immediately.

A Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Will Shake the NBA’s Landscape

Regardless of which team is able to secure a trade agreement with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo being dealt will shake up the NBA in a big way.

Antetokounmpo put together another strong season this year for Milwaukee. He played in 36 games, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.

Back in the 2024-25 season, the 31-year-old superstar played in 67 games. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game, while shooting 60.1 percent from the floor.

Fans should have a much better idea of what the Bucks will choose to do in the near future. For now, it sounds like the Celtics and Heat are the final two teams in contention to acquire Antetokounmpo.

Expect to hear more news on the situation very soon.