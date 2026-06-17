Celtics Reportedly Eyeing Major Move Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics head into the 2026 NBA Draft holding the No. 27 pick in the first round and No. 40 in the second. For a team trying to retool quickly after a disappointing playoff exit, those picks alone may not be enough to address everything Brad Stevens wants to accomplish this summer.

According to a new report, Boston is exploring options to change that.

Jake Fischer reported that the Celtics are looking to move up in the first round, though the specific motivation behind the move remains unclear. There are multiple paths that could explain the strategy.

While Boston continues to loom as a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo landing spot, sources say the Celtics are looking to trade up in the first round of next Tuesday’s NBA Draft from their No. 27 pick. More draft-related trade chatter here: https://t.co/Eo7hQWa9Iy https://t.co/9mZJaNBA1V — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 17, 2026

A Specific Target in Mind

Boston has been connected to a wide range of prospects throughout the pre-draft process, including Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban of UConn, Zuby Ejiofor and Dillon Mitchell of St. John’s, Meleek Thomas of Arkansas, and Henri Veesaar of North Carolina.

The spread across multiple positions and skill sets makes it difficult to identify exactly what type of player Boston is prioritizing, if the front office has settled on one at all. It is possible the Celtics see a specific player they believe requires moving up to secure. It is equally possible they are simply maximizing flexibility heading into draft night.

What the Celtics Actually Need

The needs analysis depends heavily on who is doing the analyzing. Some evaluators believe Boston needs a rim-protecting big man. Others believe doubling down on shooting and perimeter playmaking better fits the identity Stevens has built.

One name stands out as a potential fit for what worked when the Celtics won a championship. Boston’s title roster featured Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, both capable of operating in pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll situations as stretch bigs. Veesaar profiles similarly.

The 7-foot center from Estonia averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for North Carolina this past season. He shot 60.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three on three attempts per game. He spent his first two seasons at Arizona, where he averaged 9.4 points as a sophomore before transferring. The shooting touch combined with size is exactly the kind of skill set that fit Boston’s championship formula.

The Giannis Angle

There is also a second explanation worth considering. The Celtics have been heavily linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo throughout the offseason, and acquiring additional draft capital could be about more than this draft class entirely.

More enticing picks give Boston more flexibility to construct a trade package that Milwaukee finds appealing. Where those conversations currently stand remains unclear, but accumulating assets now would keep multiple doors open simultaneously, whether that means selecting a player on draft night or using the picks as trade chips later this summer.

Final Word for the Celtics

Boston has options heading into June 23, and the front office appears determined to create more of them. Whether that means moving up for a specific prospect like Veesaar or building toward a bigger swing at Antetokounmpo, the Celtics are clearly not satisfied standing still with picks 27 and 40.

The draft is one week away. Stevens has work left to do before then.