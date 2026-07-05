Celtics Land Major Update on Rumored $112 Million Trade Target

The Boston Celtics have had a rollercoaster NBA offseason thus far. Brad Stevens and the front office have faced a lot of criticism for the moves that have been made.

Early on in the offseason, the Celtics emerged a favorite to acquire star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, they came up short and watched the Bucks end up trading him to the Miami Heat.

In those trade discussions for Antetokounmpo, Boston was headlining the package with Jaylen Brown. After the Heat acquired Antetokounmpo, it was clear that Brown’s name being included in the trade discussions had fractured the relationship between the two parties.

Brown was expected to be traded, which ended up happening when the Celtics shipped him to the Atlantic Division rival Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks.

While fans did not like Boston’s return for Brown, the move may have set the team up for a second follow-up trade. A new update has been shared about a $112 million trade target the Celtics have had interest in.

Celtics Receive Major Update About Potential Trey Murphy III Trade

According to a new report from HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto, the New Orleans Pelicans are looking for three first-round picks in exchange for Murphy. Previously, it had been reported that they wanted four first-round picks.

Scott also provided an update about Boston’s potential interest in Murphy and how the Brown trade may have set the team up to get something done.

“The Celtics have monitored Murphy’s trade market, and following the Brown trade for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks, they have gained extra draft capital that New Orleans has desired in any trade talks,” Scotto wrote.

Even though Stevens has received a lot of backlash for the Brown trade, he could turn that move into something bigger. Acquiring Murphy would be a big step towards getting back into the good graces of the Celtics’ fan base.

Whether or not Boston is actually pursuing a trade for Murphy remains to be seen, but the fit would make a lot of sense and would help replace Brown.

What Would Trey Murphy III Bring to the Celtics?

At 26 years old, Murphy still has three years remaining on his current deal. He will be paid a total of $87 million across those seasons.

Murphy being under contract for a long period of time would be valuable for Boston. Making a move to acquire him would give the Celtics a long-term core piece to build around.

Throughout the course of the 2025-26 NBA season with the Pelicans, Murphy played in 66 games. He averaged 21.5 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals, while also shooting 47 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from three-point range.

Adding those numbers to the current roster would help make Boston a much more serious contender in the Eastern Conference.

Expect to hear more news and rumors about the Celtics as the offseason moves forward. It would not be surprising to see Stevens look to make a move for a player like Murphy.