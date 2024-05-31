Ex-Laker Floated as Celtics ‘Dream’ Free Agent Target

The Boston Celtics could use some more sharpshooting. When their offseason starts in 2024, one target they could look into is a Los Angeles Lakers alum.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explained why former Laker Malik Beasley is a “dream target” for the Celtics in free agency.

“Beasley could likely receive more elsewhere after averaging 11.3 points while shooting 41.3 percent from three with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. However, he played on a vet-minimum deal last year, so he might be willing to do so again for another contender.

“Talking Beasley into switching teams would not only help the Celtics, but it would hurt one of their major competitors in the East. After hitting 42.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes for Milwaukee, Beasley should get even more wide-open looks playing for a loaded Celtics team that could use him as its new sixth man.”

Beasley played for the Lakers in 2023, though he didn’t factor much into their surprise run to the Western Conference Finals.

The Celtics project to cross the NBA’s second tax apron this offseason, so they can’t offer anything to anyone besides the veteran’s minimum. With that restriction, they could do much worse than Beasley.

Derrick Rose Floated as ‘Ambitious’ Trade Target

Again, with the Celtics crossing the NBA’s second tax apron, getting help is going to be hard. That affects not only free agency but also a potential trade. They won’t be able to combine salaries for another player. If they go looking for help on the trade market, their options are limited.

However, one potential trade target who is affordable and brings experience is former NBA MVP Derrick Rose. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes explained why he believes the Celtics should add the former All-Star.

“Rose is nearing the end of the line and almost certainly isn’t a more valuable player on balance than Pritchard, whose minutes he’d probably cut into in this hypothetical. Still, the veteran guard has settled in as a useful locker-room leader, and he’s at least wired to run the offense to the benefit of others.” He added that Rose may fit because of how restricted the Celtics will be.