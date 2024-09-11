2 Former Celtics Floated as Lakers Trade Targets

Now that they are no longer on the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers may keep tabs on Celtics alumni Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus floated them as potential trade targets for the Lakers in a September 10 story.

Pincus first explained how the Memphis Grizzlies may decide to put Smart on the market.

“If the team hits a roadblock, Smart could become available at the deadline based on his age, salary, and position, as the team is heavily invested in Desmond Bane and Morant. Jaren Jackson Jr. will also be due a new deal starting in 2026-27,” Pincus wrote.

He then explained the pros that come with acquiring Smart.

“The Lakers need to improve defensively in the backcourt. Smart is a strong, tough, physical defender with significant postseason experience.”

Pincus then explained why Brogdon would fit with the Lakers.

“Brogdon’s contract is short, and he’s less likely to earn nearly as much in his next deal,” Pincus wrote. “Brogdon is a 39.1 percent three-point shooter (career).”

Smart will start his second season with the Grizzlies, while Brogdon will be on his fourth team in four seasons on the Washington Wizards, pending any trades.

Malcolm Brogdon Not Likely to be Traded

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Brogdon to the Wizards on June 26. Following the trade, HoopeHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Brogdon was still a trade candidate on June 26.

“The Wizards acquire future draft capital, and Malcolm Brogdon will become a trade candidate to be flipped by Washington,” Scotto posted on his X account.

However, The Athletic’s Josh Robbins reported that Brogdon would likely start the season with the Wizards.

“Malcolm Brogdon is highly likely to begin the regular season with the Wizards. All that talk about Washington intending to immediately re-route Brogdon after Deni Avdija’s trade to Portland was premature,” Robbins wrote in a July 6 story.

Robbins added that even if Brogdon starts the season in Washington, another trade is possible.

“Does that mean Brogdon will finish the 2024-25 season with Washington? That remains to be seen, but he could be dealt elsewhere before the February trade deadline. As long as he remains healthy, he should draw interest in a trade because he’s entering the final year of his contract and because contending teams might need guard help by that time.”

The Lakers Have Added Ex-Celtics in the Past

During the LeBron James era, the Lakers have added multiple former Celtics to help them on their quest for a title.

Since James signed with the team, they have signed Isaiah Thomas, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Dennis Schroder, and Tristan Thompson. They have also had other Celtics alumni, but before they became Celtics, like Schroder, Svi Mykhailiuk, Mike Muscala, and Mo Wagner.

This has led to some success, as Rondo and Bradley helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA title. Schroder helped the Lakers reach the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Smart and Brogdon would help the Lakers get back into contention, but it depends on whether those two become available.

The Wizards are in a rebuild, so Brogdon is more likely to be available. The Grizzlies are trying to make the playoffs, so Smart likely won’t be available for some time.