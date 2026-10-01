Mike Conley Gives Simple Verdict on Celtics’ Baylor Scheierman

Baylor Scheierman is heading into his third season with the Boston Celtics. After a solid sophomore season that saw him be impressive on defense and as a catch-and-shoot threat, Scheierman will undoubtedly look to showcase more of his skill set.

Scheierman, a four-year collegiate product out of Creighton, has already proven himself to be a capable ball-handler, shot creator, and rebounder. His next step is doing those things with more regularity and emerging as a multi-talented option off the bench.

NBA players usually take their biggest developmental jump in their third year. Therefore, Scheierman could potentially cement himself as a key component in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation this season.

It would appear Scheierman is already impressing, too. We’re only two days into training camp, yet when speaking with the media on Wednesday, Sept. 30, veteran guard Mike Conley praised Scheierman for what he’s shown over those opening days.

“Baylor has impressed me a lot,” Conley said. “The other day, Baylor, I think, got like four offensive rebounds in one possession. And I just said, ‘I like him.’ That’s all I needed to know. I like him.”

There are minutes up for grabs at the wing positions this season. Scheierman faces competition from Hugo Gonzalez and Ron Harper Jr. However, if he’s already impressing, it’s safe to assume he’ll see a potential minutes bump to begin the season.

Brad Stevens Impressed With Scheierman

During Boston’s Media Day on Monday, Sept. 28, Brad Stevens praised Scheierman’s work ethic, noting that he’s looked good since returning from his offseason break.

“One thing about Baylor is I know that he’ll be prepared to take advantage of it because he does, he works, he brings it every day, and he looks good right now,” Stevens said.

If you want to earn playing time under Mazzulla, you’ve got to be a talented and engaged defender. Scheierman has proven himself to be both. Furthermore, his rebounding ability fits perfectly within the possession-maxxing system Boston is expected to implement in the upcoming campaign.

Last season, Scheierman played in 77 games, averaging 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He shot 60% from 2-point range and 39.9% from deep.

Scheierman’s Defensive Numbers Are Impressive

According to BBall-Index, Scheierman shone in his individual defensive matchups last season. He ranked in the 90th percentile for matchup difficulty, meaning the Celtics trusted him to guard elite-level offensive talent throughout the year.

Mazzulla used Scheierman as a switchable defender, making the most of his ability to guard one through three. In fact, Scheierman even spent 13.2% of his defensive minutes guarding fours, although the outcome was far from ideal.

Nevertheless, Scheierman’s defense is more than good enough to get him on, and keep him on the court. He’s not a shutdown defender by any means, but he’s capable of taking on elite threats across a range of positions. That versatility off the bench will be key for the Celtics’ depth.

If Scheierman can make the most of his minutes, and begin producing at a higher rate on offense, he could be a breakout candidate for the Celtics this season.