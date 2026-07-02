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Mike Conley Makes Heartfelt Post After Signing With Boston Celtics

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, news came out that Mike Conley is signing a deal with the Boston Celtics.

The former NBA All-Star had been with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the last four seasons.

While he is no longer the player he once was (at 38), he is still a respected veteran that can be counted on in big moments.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “Free agent guard Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Conley becomes only the 14th player in NBA history to reach 20 seasons.”

Mike Conley Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyMike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves warms up prior to a game against the Denver Nuggets in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on April 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After the news came out, Conley made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “An incredible run! Thank you to the @Timberwolves organization, team, and fans for embracing me and my family, and making Minneapolis feel like home.”

Conley helped the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference twice (2024-25).

He finished last year with averages of 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 33.5% from the field and 33.7% from three-point range in 54 games.

The former Ohio State star has also spent time with the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.

Comments On Conley’s Post

GettyMike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on April 10, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Conley’s post:

@walker_billions: “should’ve ended in memphis”

djslimkidd: “MINNESOTA MIKE BABY. You’ll always have love in the city!”

@m_sully10: “Now come home and retire a Memphis Grizzly where your number will soon be in the rafters”

@moewazwaz: “from one father to another. thank you for signing my sons basketball after the game and taking a pic with him by the locker room. I was privileged to have sat next to your lovely family including your sister at a game. Your days as a grizzly will never be forgotten as well. Thank you for all your contributions to the MC”

GettyMike Conley #10 and Ayo Dosunmu #13 of the Minnesota Timberwolves embrace in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Target Center on April 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

@j___holland: “Money Mike we appreciate you 🫡”

@mrcraigkilborn: “A true point guard. Thank you Mike Conley. (Love that steal in Game 7 at Denver)🍸🐺✨”

@themichaelgrady: “Minnesota Mike 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Mike Conley Makes Heartfelt Post After Signing With Boston Celtics

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