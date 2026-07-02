Mike Conley Makes Heartfelt Post After Signing With Boston Celtics

On Wednesday, news came out that Mike Conley is signing a deal with the Boston Celtics.

The former NBA All-Star had been with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the last four seasons.

While he is no longer the player he once was (at 38), he is still a respected veteran that can be counted on in big moments.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “Free agent guard Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Conley becomes only the 14th player in NBA history to reach 20 seasons.”

Mike Conley Makes Heartfelt Post

After the news came out, Conley made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “An incredible run! Thank you to the @Timberwolves organization, team, and fans for embracing me and my family, and making Minneapolis feel like home.”

Conley helped the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference twice (2024-25).

He finished last year with averages of 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 33.5% from the field and 33.7% from three-point range in 54 games.

The former Ohio State star has also spent time with the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.

Comments On Conley’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in response to Conley’s post:

@walker_billions: “should’ve ended in memphis”

djslimkidd: “MINNESOTA MIKE BABY. You’ll always have love in the city!”

@m_sully10: “Now come home and retire a Memphis Grizzly where your number will soon be in the rafters”

@moewazwaz: “from one father to another. thank you for signing my sons basketball after the game and taking a pic with him by the locker room. I was privileged to have sat next to your lovely family including your sister at a game. Your days as a grizzly will never be forgotten as well. Thank you for all your contributions to the MC”

@j___holland: “Money Mike we appreciate you 🫡”

@mrcraigkilborn: “A true point guard. Thank you Mike Conley. (Love that steal in Game 7 at Denver)🍸🐺✨”

@themichaelgrady: “Minnesota Mike 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”