Celtics Make Mitchell Robinson Announcement After Notable Absence

The Boston Celtics finally got their new frontcourt piece in front of the media this week. Paul George and Mike Conley Jr. sat down at the Auerbach Center for their first extended session with Boston reporters. The two spent the afternoon fielding questions about roles, fit and expectations heading into a season already loaded with scrutiny.

One name from that offseason haul was missing from the podium.

Mitchell Robinson, the center Boston signed away from the defending champion Knicks on a three-year, $47.4 million deal, wasn’t in the building.

Why Robinson Wasn’t at the Celtics’ Presser

The Celtics addressed the absence early in the press conference. Team president Brad Stevens noted that Robinson had left Boston that morning for a personal matter. Celtics reporter Adam Himmelsbach confirmed as much on social media, reporting that Robinson wouldn’t be part of the introductory press conference due to personal reasons, while also noting he’s been taking part in informal team workouts this month.

What Robinson Has Shown So Far

Those informal sessions have apparently left an impression. Robinson recently described catching one of the Celtics’ coaches off guard during a workout. “Was working out with my coach in Boston. You know what he said? He didn’t know that I had the sh— that I showed tonight,” Robinson said. “The ball handling, the shooting, the touch. Right now, I’m just so confident in myself.”

That kind of self-assessment matters given what the Celtics are expecting from him. Robinson is projected to anchor Joe Mazzulla‘s frontcourt rotation this season after several years developing in New York before making the move to the Celtics.

A personal matter kept Robinson away from the podium on Tuesday. What he’s shown in those informal workouts might end up mattering more. Training camp opens Sept. 29, with the preseason opener following Oct. 8.