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Celtics Make Mitchell Robinson Announcement After Notable Absence

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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics finally got their new frontcourt piece in front of the media this week. Paul George and Mike Conley Jr. sat down at the Auerbach Center for their first extended session with Boston reporters. The two spent the afternoon fielding questions about roles, fit and expectations heading into a season already loaded with scrutiny.

One name from that offseason haul was missing from the podium.

Mitchell Robinson, the center Boston signed away from the defending champion Knicks on a three-year, $47.4 million deal, wasn’t in the building.

Why Robinson Wasn’t at the Celtics’ Presser

Mitchell Robinson, Boston Celtics
Mitchell Robinson, Boston Celtics

The Celtics addressed the absence early in the press conference. Team president Brad Stevens noted that Robinson had left Boston that morning for a personal matter. Celtics reporter Adam Himmelsbach confirmed as much on social media, reporting that Robinson wouldn’t be part of the introductory press conference due to personal reasons, while also noting he’s been taking part in informal team workouts this month.

What Robinson Has Shown So Far

Those informal sessions have apparently left an impression. Robinson recently described catching one of the Celtics’ coaches off guard during a workout. “Was working out with my coach in Boston. You know what he said? He didn’t know that I had the sh— that I showed tonight,” Robinson said. “The ball handling, the shooting, the touch. Right now, I’m just so confident in myself.”

That kind of self-assessment matters given what the Celtics are expecting from him. Robinson is projected to anchor Joe Mazzulla‘s frontcourt rotation this season after several years developing in New York before making the move to the Celtics.

A personal matter kept Robinson away from the podium on Tuesday. What he’s shown in those informal workouts might end up mattering more. Training camp opens Sept. 29, with the preseason opener following Oct. 8.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Celtics Make Mitchell Robinson Announcement After Notable Absence

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