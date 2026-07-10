Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Fires Back at Fan After Boston Signing

The Boston Celtics signed Mitchell Robinson this offseason, bringing in the veteran center to address their frontcourt needs. The Celtics announced the signing on Instagram, and the comments section quickly got interesting.

A fan decided to take a shot at Robinson’s well-documented free-throw struggles. Robinson noticed.

His response was brief and to the point.

What Robinson Said

Robinson fired back in the comments without hesitation, reminding the fan that he and the Knicks eliminated the Celtics in the second round of the 2025 playoffs.

He followed it up on his Instagram story with a final word on the matter.

“Don’t throw shots if you can’t take one,” Robinson wrote.

The Free-Throw History

The fan’s criticism was not unfounded. Robinson shot just 45.2 percent from the free-throw line during that playoff series against Boston. The Celtics spent much of that series intentionally fouling him in an effort to exploit the weakness, a strategy that has followed Robinson throughout his career.

Despite those struggles, he averaged 8.0 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game during the series, making his impact felt in other ways. His ability to dominate the boards in short bursts off the bench was a genuine factor in New York’s victory, and Boston’s front office clearly valued that enough to sign him this offseason.

What It Means for the Celtics

Robinson arrives in Boston as a reliable rebounding presence and frontcourt option. His free-throw shooting remains a concern, particularly in late-game situations, but the front office is betting his physicality and energy outweigh that limitation.

Winning over the fan base is a separate challenge. His Instagram response suggests he is not losing any sleep over it.

Final Word for the Celtics

Mitchell Robinson had a simple message for the fan who came at him on Instagram. He backed it up with context that was hard to argue with. The Knicks eliminated the Celtics. Robinson was part of it. Now he is a Celtic.