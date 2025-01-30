Former NBA Favorite Crushes It In Comeback Game

Players in the NBA often bounce between the big time and G League, but they’re not usually at the backend of their career. However, that’s the case with former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, who’s making another go at the NBA.

Thomas signed with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League, the affiliate of the Utah Jazz, and had his debut performance Tuesday night, January 28. It was a monster of a performance for the Stars against the Valley Suns.

Veteran Has Stellar Showing in G League Game

During the game against the Suns, Thomas made 13 of 28 shooting tries and four of 10 three-pointers. He also clocked eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and six turnovers. If anyone wondered if Thomas still has some great basketball in him, those questions were likely put to rest with this debut.

Thomas, a two-time NBA All-Star, will be 36 years old on February 7. He signed with the G League in hopes that he’ll get back to the NBA for an additional season. Thomas and the Stars fell to the Suns 122-115 on Tuesday, but Thomas’ 40 points were so impressive, that few were talking about the loss after the game.

Last season, Thomas signed with the Suns, but he only appeared in six games. He also appeared in four games with the Stars last season before joining the Suns.

The veteran point guard has gotten around in the NBA, having played for ten different franchises. The last team for which he played regularly was the Washington Wizards during the 2019-2020 season. He played with the Celtics from 2015 to 2017.

During his 12 season in the NBA, Thomas played in 556 games. He’s best known for his time with the Celtics, and his best season was from 2016 to 2017, when he averaged 28.9 points for the Celtics.

Thomas took to X following the announcement of his comeback in the G League.

“Just running my own race! Don’t be mad at me cuz I’m chasing something I love!” he posted on the X platform on Monday, January 27, adding to “get up” and “do the same.”

Following his first game back, Thomas took to X again and thanked fans for “the love y’all show me,” saying that it made him “emotional.”

The G League also took to social media to welcome Thomas back, stating after the debut game, “WELCOME BACK, ISAIAH THOMAS! The 2x NBA All-Star returned to the G League and went off in his season debut with the (Stars).”

Isaiah Thomas Could ‘Get Another Call from an NBA Team’

Some NBA experts and analysts have commented on how they’re impressed by Thomas’ comeback.

“If Thomas continues to light it up for the Stars, perhaps he’ll get another call from an NBA team looking to bolster its bench for the 2024-25 stretch run,” Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston said in a January 29 feature. “Unfortunately for Celtics fans, a reunion in Boston seems unlikely, as the C’s have a surplus of guard depth in Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard and Jaden Springer.”

Hartwell added that, “Here’s your semi-annual reminder that Isaiah Thomas can still ball.”

As for a return to the NBA, “If the Jazz make the moves they should make by the trade deadline, I would love (Thomas) to be a veteran presence on this young Jazz roster,” Noah Henrie of SLC Dunk noted in a January 27 piece.