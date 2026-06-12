NBA Insider Suggests 3-Team Route to Celtics Landing Giannis

The Boston Celtics continue to be linked with a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two-time MVP is reportedly available for trade this summer. A deal involving Jaylen Brown would ensure the Celtics were among the front-runners in any bidding war.

However, given the Bucks‘ current roster and cap situation, it’s unlikely they’d want to take a “win now” player such as Brown back in a trade. Instead, Milwaukee will likely covet draft capital and young, high-upside talents.

Therefore, the Celtics may need to draft in a third team to help facilitate any deal with Milwaukee.

During a recent appearance on “Wisconsin Sports Radio Network,” salary cap expert Keith Smith explained why adding a third team into the mix is the most logical step, should the Celtics push ahead with a potential move for Giannis.

Smith continued.

“… I think that’s where a third team like Portland comes in. Portland gets Brown, helps them in their climb up to Western Conference standings. They route the young players and draft picks to Milwaukee, including some of the Bucks’ own picks. And then that’s how Giannis lands in Boston. That’s the way it would go down.”

Even With Giannis, The Celtics Would Need More

Adding Giannis would undoubtedly improve the Celtics’ current roster. He’s among the best players in the world. Pairing him with Jayson Tatum, who is also a top-5 or top-7 player in the NBA when healthy, would give the Celtics an elite one-two punch.

However, even with Giannis on the roster, Boston will need to address gaps at the point guard and center spots in their rotation. The good news would be that a move for Giannis would tear the team down. Stevens would still have cap space, the non-taxpayer mid-level-exception, and a $27.7 million traded player exception to work with.

As such, there’s a chance Boston’s rotation could look very different by the time the new season gets underway.

Celtics Wouldn’t Trade Jayson Tatum

According to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Celtics remain open to trading anyone on the team’s roster, outside of Jayson Tatum.

“And I am here to add that I have heard Boston is shopping people around a lot right now,” O’Connor said. “That Boston is making calls. Boston is open to trading anybody besides Jayson Tatum. That doesn’t necessarily mean they land Giannis at the end of the day.”

The Celtics are operating from a position of strength. No matter what, they’ll be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference next season. However, the opportunity to acquire Giannis is likely too good to pass up. As such, Stevens’ phone may be working overtime in the coming weeks. Especially if he’s trying to make a deal work for all three teams.