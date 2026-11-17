The Boston Celtics sit second in the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record. For the second straight season, Joe Mazzulla’s roster looks like it’s going to defy expectations.

A big part of the Celtics’ success in beginning the new campaign has been the production off the bench. Boston ranks first in the NBA for bench minutes, sixth for bench scoring, and third for bench three-point percentage. Simply put, the second unit has been getting things done to begin the season.

However, there are still some areas Brad Stevens may need to address between now and the trade deadline. When speaking with Heavy on Sports via online casino games, 17-year NBA veteran Eddie Johnson detailed Boston’s lack of experience on the bench as a potential pitfall.

“I would say experience,” Johnson said. “When you look at past Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Paul George, Payton Pritchard, and Mitchell Robinson, I have a question mark on everyone else. Can they stand up in the biggest moments? Come playoff time, can those guys stand up? Because they’re gonna need those role guys. Right now they’re playing well, and let’s hope that they keep that confidence. But that, that would be my biggest question mark with those guys.”

Johnson continued.

“Because people say they have a deep team. And, I think they have some guys that love to play; they play hard and all of that. But it’s a different animal when it gets to the playoffs, and it gets late in the season, and you need games. Say you have injuries; say Paul George can’t play for a little bit; say Tatum can’t play. Can those guys step up to keep the rhythm? And I think that’s the biggest question mark with them.”

Jayson Tatum Has Been Impressed By Celtics Rookie

Chris Cenac Jr. is Boston’s latest rookie. The first-year big man hasn’t been a major part of Mazzulla’s rotation to begin the season; however, he has featured in the past two games.

When speaking to the media following Cenac’s impressive offensive showing against the Orlando Magic on November 16, Jayson Tatum shared his belief that the rookie has a bright future ahead.

“Chris stepped up, especially with Neem out,” Tatum said. “His number was called, and he was active on defense. Got out running in transition – he’s a lob threat. So yeah, we’re not gonna hold his hand when he gets out there. We expect him to make plays because we know he’s capable.”

Joe Mazzulla Is Also Pleased With Cenac

Tatum isn’t the only one to be pleased with Cenac’s recent production. Joe Mazzulla also praised the rookie during his postgame news conference on November 16.

“The talent, the athleticism, his energy, I thought he gave us some great minutes on both ends of the floor,” Mazzulla said. “You can obviously feel a difference with his athleticism when he’s out there, and he made some big-time plays for us.”

Boston certainly has a lot of youth on its bench. And while that youth might lack some much-needed experience, the best way to solve that problem is to give them on-court reps. As such, it’s unlikely we see Brad Stevens look to add another veteran to the rotation this season. Maybe things will be different next summer.