NBA World Reacts to Celtics’ Latest Jaylen Brown News

The Boston Celtics came up short in their aggressive pursuit of a trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

At one point in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, it appeared that the Celtics were the front-runner. They were offering a trade package centered around star wing Jaylen Brown. However, the Miami Heat’s offer involving more young talent and draft capital won out.

Following the failed pursuit of Antetokounmpo, Boston is facing a difficult situation.

Brown is coming off of his best NBA season. Seeing his name so actively included in trade talks will not sit well with him. Could the Celtics end up having to part ways with him this offseason despite not acquiring Antetokounmpo?

Brad Stevens spoke out about that exact potential scenario.

Brad Stevens Comments on Celtics’ Future With Jaylen Brown

As shared by CLNS Media, Stevens tried to calm the rumors down a bit. He made it clear that Brown is a part of the team and that is where things stand.

“Jaylen Brown is a big part of us. Obviously, you never know,” Stevens said.

“The one thing I want to make very clear is how valued he’s always been. I don’t want to predict the future but I look at it as, this is our team.”

Those comments are far from a guarantee that Brown will be back in Boston next season. In fact, the comments make it sound like Stevens has no idea whether or not the two parties can work through their differences.

Only time will tell whether or not Brown remains with the Celtics, but there is a very real chance that he could be on the move at some point in the near future.

NBA World Reacts to the Latest Jaylen Brown Development

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section of what Stevens had to say. The overwhelming consensus is that Brown will likely want out.

“Reminds me of Pat & Jimmy. Once that trust gone, it’s gone,” one fan commented.

Another chimed in, “Massive fumble by Brad this offseason. Trying to trade JB for Giannis was a terrible idea.”

“If you have to say ‘this is our team,’ it probably isn’t for much longer,” a third comment read.

A fourth fan said, “Yeah nothing says I value you like trying to trade the man twice.”

“Poor Brad, sent to face the wolves and try to save face for the organization after they couldnt ‘get rid’ of their star,” a fifth fan wrote.

Expect to continue hearing news and rumors about Brown’s future in Boston. Stevens and the Celtics have some very difficult decisions to make in the coming days.