The Boston Celtics put their six-game wining streak on the line against Orlando on Monday night and came up short, seeming to run out of gas in the fourth quarter and finishing with a 115-105 loss. The game was notable for the decision made by coach Joe Mazzulla to not only rest center Neemias Queta coming in, but to replace him int he starting lineup with Luka Garza, who had been playing well as a reserve, and give minutes to rookie draft pick Chris Cenac. Almost an afterthought in all this was Mitchell Robinson, who scored four points and had five rebounds with five fouls in 17:44 of playing time.

It was another underwhelming performance for Robinson, the major free-agent signing who began the season as the starter, but who not fit in with the Celtics in his 13 games in Boston. Robinson spent the first eight years of his career with the Knicks, and seems to be struggling with the adjustment of playing elsewhere.

Celtics Need Neemias Queta

But what was clear from Monday’s loss is that the Celtics need Queta, and the early season question over who should start–Robinson, or Queta?–is now settled. It’s Queta, who has averaged 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 22.0 minutes.

After the game, Mazzulla said that Queta can take a lesson from a game that he did not play in–the Celtics need him, and need him to play at a consistent level.

Said Mazzulla: “I don’t see a world where any problem is not a good problem to have because you can learn from it. It’s great. We’ve got some stuff we can be better at, see some stuff from Chris, things we can work. Obviously, it shows to him the standard he needs to play to, he makes us a different team. It gives other guys a chance to get better. You look at it as an opportunity and, we get better from it.”

It was a disappointing way to start off a week that sees Boston head on the road for a four-game trip that features Denver, Sacramento and Golden State, before going to Washington to close the junket.