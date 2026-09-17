Celtics Starter Breaks Silence on Newcomer Who Could Take His Job

For Celtics big man Neemias Queta, a little adversity is nothing new. This is a big man, after all, who was released by the Sacramento Kings–yes the Kings–but latched on to win a championship as a deep bench player for the Celtics before working his way up to becoming a starter last season, when he played 76 games and averaged 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Despite the solid numbers, Boston knew it needed needed more depth in the middle, and addressed that issue with a pretty major signing: They added oft-injured Knicks star and defending champion Mitchell Robinson.

Now, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla has some options. Robinson has struggled with ankle problems, but when he is on the floor he is one of the better defenders and rebounders in the NBA. The Celtics won’t want to overuse him, but will likely want him as part of their best lineups–he had a remarkable 23.9 offensive rebound rate last season.

That might mean a demotion to the backup role for Queta.

Neemias Queta ‘Not Worried’ About Mitchell Robinson Addition

That’s not a certainty, but it’s easy to imagine the Celtics starting and rolling with Robinson for 22-24 minutes per game, with Queta taking 20 or so minutes behind him, and starting on days in which Robinson gets strategic rest. As of now, Queta is not sweating it.

He spoke to reporters this week and said he is ready to welcome Robinson and let Mazzulla figure out the rotations.

Said Queta, via CLNS: “I’m not too worried about that. That’s a Joe thing to figure out. I’m out there just welcoming my new teammates (with) open arms. Mitchell’s going to be a great addition for us. Like, I’m extremely happy I don’t have to go against him anymore because he used to get all these rebounds.”

“It’s going to be good to have him on our side and being able to have a player that’s so accomplished, being able to guard multiple positions. One of the best rebounders the league has ever seen, so nothing but a welcome with open arms for him, and I’m excited to be his teammate.”

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Seeking to Keep Celtics Improvement Going

As for his own game, Queta said he is hoping to reinforce some of the things he has improved in his time with the Celtics.

Said Queta: “Been working on different facets of the game. Being more versatile. Offensively, being more complete, whether it is making quick decisions with the ball, whether it is a pass, being able to go and get myself a shot. And defensively, being able to get into the right spot earlier, being able to communicate a little bit more. Same old stuff, spacing the floor as well, being able to shoot.”