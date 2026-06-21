Celtics Predicted to Land 6-Foot-6 Sharpshooter in NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics head into Tuesday’s first round holding the No. 27 pick, with the front office facing a real decision on whether to use it, trade it, or package it as part of a larger move involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. As long as Boston holds the selection, mock drafts continue to speculate on who the Celtics might actually take.

The latest projection points to a familiar archetype for this front office.

USA Today’s Bryan Kalbrosky published a new mock draft over the weekend, projecting Boston to select Duke shooting guard Isaiah Evans at No. 27.

Why Evans Fits Boston’s Profile

Kalbrosky pointed directly to Boston’s draft tendencies in explaining the pick, noting that the front office favors players with a high effective field goal percentage, low turnover rate, and low usage. The Celtics have also shown a clear preference for players who make quick decisions on catch-and-shoot opportunities, particularly from the corners.

Evans fits that mold closely. He scored 218 points on catch-and-shoot opportunities last season, according to Synergy, ranking third among ACC players. He also made 30 corner three-pointers, trailing the top high-major player in that category by just four makes.

“Expect the Celtics to potentially have Evans higher on their big board than other teams might,” Kalbrosky wrote.

He also noted Alex Karaban of UConn, who reportedly had a pre-draft workout with Boston, as another prospect who fits the same statistical profile the Celtics tend to prioritize.

Evans’ Path to This Point

Evans spent two seasons at Duke, starting just three games as a freshman before taking a significant step forward this past season. He started 38 games and averaged 15 points per game, establishing himself as a reliable shooting threat in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball.

At 6-foot-6, Evans offers some defensive versatility that could appeal to a Celtics team built around length and switchability. His shot creation remains a work in progress, and he would likely need to develop that part of his game further at the next level. But as a catch-and-shoot specialist who fits cleanly into Boston’s system, the fit on paper is real.

What It Means for the Celtics

Whether Boston actually lands on Evans come Tuesday remains to be seen, especially with the franchise’s continued involvement in Antetokounmpo trade conversations potentially affecting their draft strategy entirely. If those conversations do not produce a deal, Evans represents the kind of low-usage, efficient shooter that has consistently appealed to this front office in recent draft cycles.

Final Word for the Celtics

The Celtics have a type, and Isaiah Evans checks the boxes Kalbrosky laid out clearly. Efficient. Low-turnover. A proven catch-and-shoot threat from one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Tuesday will reveal whether the prediction holds up. Until then, Evans remains one of the more logical fits for Boston at 27.