Celtics Urged to Bring Back Fan Favorite as All-Star Exit Looks Certain

The Boston Celtics are heading into the offseason with significant decisions to make. Brad Stevens has made clear the front office is focused on upgrading the roster after a stunning first-round playoff exit against the Philadelphia 76ers. Financial flexibility is limited. The center position is one of the most pressing areas that needs attention.

Nikola Vucevic will reportedly not be part of the solution. The veteran big man is set to depart this summer, leaving Boston without a reliable option at the five heading into free agency.

That has already sparked conversation about who steps in. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning has made the case for bringing back fan favourite Robert Williams, the former starting center who was part of the Celtics team that reached the 2022 NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors. Williams was eventually moved in the Jrue Holiday trade ahead of the 2023-24 season, the deal that helped deliver Boston its championship.

What the Report Says

According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, Vucevic is increasingly regarded as a certainty to move on from the Celtics this summer. Boston acquired the two-time former All-Star at the trade deadline, sending Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick to the Chicago Bulls in a deal that was primarily driven by financial considerations rather than a belief that Vucevic was a missing piece.

The experiment did not work. A fractured right finger limited Vucevic to just 16 regular season games with the Celtics. His playoff numbers told a difficult story. He averaged 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 19 minutes across six postseason games while shooting 37.8 percent from the field. When the season came down to a Game 7 against the 76ers, coach Joe Mazzulla made the call not to use him at all.

That decision said everything about where things stood.

Why It Makes Sense

At 35 years old, Vucevic has been declining on the defensive end for years. His value has always been tied to his scoring, floor spacing, and rebounding. However, none of those elements showed up consistently enough in Boston to change the calculus.

Meanwhile, Mazzulla wants a floor-spacing big man who can function in his system. Vucevic had the profile on paper, but he never delivered the execution. When the postseason arrived and the stakes rose, the coaching staff had already moved past him.

Beyond the on-court concerns, the Celtics are also working with limited financial flexibility this summer. They have team options on six players to sort through and real concerns about the luxury tax picture in 2027. As a result, paying Vucevic to return while trying to upgrade elsewhere simply does not add up.

What It Means for the Celtics

Boston needs more at center. Neemias Queta and Luka Garza are capable depth options but are perhaps not built to carry the load as the primary five. Stevens will be looking for upgrades at the position this offseason, particularly someone who can provide the defensive presence that Vucevic was never able to deliver consistently.

Manning’s case for a Williams reunion speaks to most of what the Celtics need at the position. With Vucevic likely on his way out, the door is open for Stevens to explore that option among others.

Final Word for the Celtics

The Vucevic experiment was short and largely forgettable. Boston got some financial relief out of the deal and gave the veteran big man a shot on a contender. It did not work out for either side.

Stevens is already working the phones. The center position is one of several areas that needs attention this summer.

Vucevic will land somewhere else. The Celtics will move on quickly.