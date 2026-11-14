Celtics Get Timely Paul George Injury Update Ahead of Mavericks Game

The Boston Celtics are riding a five-game winning streak, and they appear poised to welcome back one of the players who helped build it.

Paul George is no longer listed on Boston’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks, putting the veteran forward in position to return after missing Wednesday’s victory over the Toronto Raptors because of an illness.

The development comes just four days after George delivered his best performance of the season, scoring 36 points against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, George was not among the Celtics players listed Saturday afternoon.

The Paul George injury update is encouraging for Boston, which enters Sunday’s matchup with an Eastern Conference-leading 10-2 record.

Although his absence from the report suggests he is available, George’s status remains subject to any late changes.

Paul George Injury Update Follows 36-Point Outburst

George missed Wednesday’s game in Toronto, one night after putting together a memorable performance in Philadelphia.

The nine-time All-Star scored 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting, including six 3-pointers, as Boston defeated the Sixers, 123-101.

George also grabbed five rebounds in 30 minutes.

His performance proved especially important in the fourth quarter, when Boston turned a competitive game into a rout.

The Celtics opened the period with 14 unanswered points. Payton Pritchard started the run with consecutive 3-pointers before George scored eight straight.

George finished with 14 points in the final quarter, reminding Philadelphia what it lost when the veteran forward departed.

The performance also demonstrated his value alongside Jayson Tatum in Boston’s offense.

George provides another experienced scorer who can create his own shot, space the floor and defend multiple positions.

His absence the following night forced Boston to adjust its rotation against Toronto.

Still, the Celtics found a way to win.

Boston Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Dallas

Boston overcame a 22-point deficit Wednesday to defeat Toronto, 98-93, extending its winning streak to five games.

Tatum led the comeback with 24 points, while Derrick White added 19 and Pritchard contributed 14.

Neemias Queta finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Tatum made the tying and go-ahead free throws with 25.2 seconds remaining, completing Boston’s dramatic turnaround.

The Celtics accomplished that without George, but having him back would give coach Joe Mazzulla another offensive option against Dallas.

Boston will host the Mavericks on Sunday at TD Garden, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

The Celtics’ injury report contains no other players sidelined because of injuries or illnesses. Four players are listed as questionable for G League-related reasons.

Dallas, meanwhile, is coming off a difficult start to the season and faces another demanding assignment against one of the Eastern Conference’s hottest teams.

For Boston, George’s apparent return could strengthen a lineup that has already demonstrated its depth.

And after his 36-point performance in Philadelphia, the Celtics have good reason to want him back on the floor.