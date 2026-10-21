Boston Celtics Star Paul George Hit With NBA Fine After Historic Debut

Boston Celtics star Paul George made history in his first game with the franchise. One day later, the NBA handed him a financial penalty.

The league announced Wednesday, October 21, that George had been fined $2,000 for flopping during Boston’s 121-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons in the regular-season opener.

According to the NBA’s official social media account, the punishment followed a review by the league office of a play during the October 20 matchup.

The decision adds an unusual footnote to an otherwise spectacular individual debut for George, who scored 38 points in his first regular-season appearance with Boston.

NBA Fines Celtics Star Paul George for Flopping

George’s punishment was announced less than 24 hours after the Celtics suffered a stunning opening-day defeat.

“BOS’s Paul George was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review,” the NBA announced Wednesday.

The NBA’s flopping rules permit the league office to assess penalties after reviewing game footage, even when officials do not call a violation during the game.

A flopping violation called during live action results in a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul and a free throw for the opposing team. Postgame violations can carry financial penalties, with the NBA maintaining an escalating fine system.

The $2,000 fine does not constitute a suspension or otherwise prevent George from playing in Boston’s next game.

For George, it is an unwelcome addition to what had already been a frustrating conclusion to his first appearance in a Celtics uniform.

Paul George Makes Celtics History Despite Loss to Pistons

George’s debut was remarkable for reasons that had nothing to do with the NBA’s subsequent disciplinary decision.

The nine-time All-Star finished with 38 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals against Detroit. He shot 12-of-21 from the field and connected on seven of his 12 three-point attempts.

According to the Celtics, George established a franchise record for points scored in a Boston debut, surpassing the previous benchmark held by Kristaps Porzingis.

He also became just the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 38 points, five rebounds, five steals and seven made three-pointers in a single game.

George’s performance was especially encouraging considering the questions surrounding his health and production entering his first season with Boston after the Celtics acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade involving Jaylen Brown.

Yet his individual success was overshadowed by Boston’s collapse.

The Celtics led Detroit by as many as 22 points before the Pistons stormed back. Detroit used a 23-0 fourth-quarter run to take control, eventually securing an eight-point victory.

Duncan Robinson scored 21 points for Detroit, including 15 in the fourth quarter, while Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren contributed 22 points apiece.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics Face Questions After Season-Opening Collapse

While George supplied much of Boston’s offense, fellow star Jayson Tatum struggled to find his shot.

Tatum finished with 13 points on 6-of-23 shooting, missing all seven of his three-point attempts. He also contributed 11 assists.

The contrast between Boston’s two stars was striking. George needed fewer than 31 minutes to score 38 points, while the Celtics were unable to sustain their offensive production late in the contest.

The loss immediately raised questions about Boston’s ability to close games with its reconfigured roster.

It also offered a reminder of George’s importance. Boston received the kind of high-level scoring performance it hoped to acquire in the offseason, even if the result fell short.

Now, George’s historic introduction to the Celtics includes an NBA fine alongside his franchise record.

For Boston, however, the far more consequential issue is finding a way to turn performances like George’s into victories.