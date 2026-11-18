The Boston Celtics received criticism in the offseason for trading Jaylen Brown for Paul George. Brown was considered one of the best players in the NBA last year, with Jayson Tatum injured. Yet, Boston decided to trade him for a much older player.

So far, the trade has worked out great for both teams. George is having a resurgent year, averaging almost 21 points per game. However, George knows that his primary job is to support Tatum. George talked about how that is his primary job in Boston.

Paul George Knows His Role With the Celtics

While George is playing well, he knows that his primary job is to support Tatum. Opening things up for him is why he was brought to the team. He talked about this with The Athletic.

“I’ve been there,” George said. “I’ve been at the top of the league, I’ve been at the top of my game. I feel like I am someone that can kind of help continuing on with his greatness. And that’s really all that comes from. I believe in the kid, I believe in what he can do, and I think that needs to be supported.”

George is no longer a number-one option in the league, but he knows what it’s like to be one. He was the top option when he was in Indiana as a young player, so he understands the pressure that comes with that. He also suffered a catastrophic injury just as Tatum did.

George now understands what kind of player he is at this stage of his career.

“I think that was kind of just the understanding of, hey, I don’t have to be the No. 1 guy to win. I can swallow that pill and still be confident. It’s more of a secure (realization). I know who I am. I know what I can do. I know what I’m capable of. I know how I can affect the game. I know how it doesn’t have to all go through me. I just had a secure feeling of it doesn’t have to be about me in order for me to win.”

Boston is Playing Well With George Supporting Tatum

The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference standings. George is doing a good job of doing what he’s asked to do so far. He is shooting over 44 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. That sort of shooting opens up what Tatum can do from all over the court.

George is also averaging two steals per game, which is his highest number since the 2021-22 season. The Celtics need his defense, especially after getting rid of Brown. Brown is one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. George isn’t at his prime as a defender anymore, but he’s still an above-average defender.

To this point, the Celtics have the best net rating in the league. Keeping both Tatum and George healthy will be the key to keeping those strong numbers.