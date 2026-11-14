Celtics’ Paul George Taking Trade Chatter ‘Personal’

Of all the outcomes that the Boston Celtics could have had with Paul George in the wake of the controversial blockbuster trade this summer that sent Jaylen Brown to the Sixers, seeing George outplay Brown in just about every facet of the game was not really high on the list of probability. We are only about 15% of the way through the NBA season, so it would be wrong to make bold proclamations about the deal at this point. But in the limited sample size we have, with the Celtics at 10-2 and sitting with the best record in the Eastern Conference, it’s pretty clear that George has just been better than Brown here in this 2026-27 season.

Not just a better fit with Jayson Tatum. Not just better in his role as the No. 2 option. But better, period. George is averaging 22.0 points on 48.8% shooting, with 44.0% 3-point shooting, adding 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He’s been among the best players in the conference and, again it is early, but at his current pace he would almost certainly be an All-Star.

Celtics Reaping Benefits

Of course, George will need to stay healthy, but if he can do that reasonably this year, the Celtics will have a major win. The team also got two very juicy first-round picks in the deal. Put it all together and the notion that the Sixers robbed Boston in the trade goes out the window.

In fact, according to former NBA player Chandler Parsons, the chatter around George after the trade–and the many pundits lamenting how bad the trade was for the Celtics–are what set off George on his current rejuvenation.

Paul George Took Trade Talk ‘Personal’

Parsons said on the “Run it Back” podcast that the Celtics are benefitting from George’s rabbit ears:

“When the trade happened, it was nothing against Paul George’s career, Paul George’s game. He is just a bit older, 36, and he has been through a lot of really bad injuries and he has missed some time. And Jaylen Brown is coming off the best season of his career. So when the trade happened, I think everyone was like, ‘Whoa, the Celtics, why did they do this? They just got fleeced. There must be more drama in that locker room we don’t know about. We just gotta get rid of this guy.’

“Paul George clearly took that personal because he has been in the lab, he looks unbelievable, he looks prime PG. He looks athletic, he looks in shape, he looks healthy. And that’s the only issue ever with Paul George is health. When he is on, he is one of the best two-way players ever in this league. He is cold-blooded and he is showing that.”

The Celtics have three days off after a comeback win over the Raptors on Wednesday. They’re back in action Sunday against the Mavericks at home.