Celtics Star Paul George’s Real Emotions Revealed Before Dramatic 76ers Matchup

We will, on Tuesday night, get the first view of the reignited rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Sixers, the team that ousted Boston in last year’s playoffs and likely set into motion a wild offseason that saw the trading out of Jaylen Brown and the trading in of Paul George, who is in his 17th NBA season. While much has been said about the importance of this matchup for two Boston greats–Brown and Jayson Tatum–we should probably remember that George, too, is going to have some feels on Tuesday night. He played the past two years in Philadelphia before he was dealt, after all.

But don’t expect George to get teary-eyed. He told teammate Payton Pritchard just what the return to Philadelphia actually means to him. Said Pritchard, “He said he’s returned to four different teams before. He’s used to this. It’s nothing new to him.”

Celtics Getting Good Production From Paul George

Indeed, George spent a more significant amount of time with the Pacers, and then with the Thunder and Clippers, than he did with the Sixers. As a Celtics forward now, he won’t much be fazed by playing against that team.

More important, he has been playing well. That’s what the Celtics are interested in seeing–these are the two best teams in the East thus far this season, so a win could do wonders for Boston’s early morale. And the George trade has been worth it so far for Boston.

As Pritchard said: “He’s played great to start the year, shooting the ball unbelievable. His defense has been impeccable so, he has just been huge for us.”

‘I’ve Been Kind of Blown Away’

As for George, he has welcomed the change up to the Celtics. He is averaging 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season, while shooting 46.5% from the field and 42.5% from the 3-point line. Brown, meanwhile, has been at 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 47.7% and 39.2% from the arc.

George has been impressed by the Celtics’ culture, and happy with how he has played: “I mean, I’ve been kind of blown away. I think it’s exceeded my expectations since being in Boston. You never know how much culture is involved, and how much culture changes your outlook on things, and just the effect it has mentally, physically, just being in an environment like Boston presents.

“So I’ve been thrilled. I’ve been playing some of my best basketball of late and just been enjoying grinding out with these guys out here. It’s just a fun style of play. And again, I can’t talk (enough) about just the thrill and the happiness and excitement and joy that it has brought being here.”