Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Gets Honest About Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics are in the middle of what has already been a dramatic start to the NBA offseason.

Brad Stevens and the front office were one of the two finalists to acquire Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, the Celtics ended up coming up short in their pursuit and instead watched him get traded to the Miami Heat.

In order to acquire Antetokounmpo, Boston would have had to give up a big trade package. Headlining that package was none other than Jaylen Brown.

Due to the Celtics coming up short, Brown remains on the roster. Since the Antetokounmpo talks, trade rumors have been swirling around the star Boston wing. He could very well end up being moved this offseason.

Keeping that in mind, one of Brown’s teammates has spoken out with his thoughts on the situation.

Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Speaks Out About Jaylen Brown Rumors

Payton Pritchard, the Celtics’ point guard who has become a big-time fan favorite, spoke out honestly with his thoughts on the Brown rumors.

“It’s part of the business, I guess,” Pritchard said.

“It’s tough. You’re going to be thrown into conversations all the time. But it’s higher than my pay grade. So I’ll worry about myself and try to get better. And whatever the team looks like next year, we’ll be ready to go.”

At the end of the day, nothing in the NBA is guaranteed. Very few players are truly untouchable, which has been made clear in this situation. Brown is coming off of a season where he played at an MVP level in Jayson Tatum’s absence.

Now, the only question remains is whether or not Brown will play for Boston next season. For now, that question will continue to be asked.

Which NBA Teams Have Been Connected to a Jaylen Brown Trade?

Quite a few teams have come up as possible trade suitors for Brown if the Celtics do choose to trade him. There are many who would line up with offers if Brown hits the trade block.

Among the teams who could look to trade for Brown are the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Portland Trail Blazers. There are others who could move things around to pursue him if he’s shopped.

Brown is coming off of a 2025-26 NBA season that saw him play in 71 games for Boston. He averaged 28.7 points per game to go along with 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and a steal, while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent from three-point range.

Those are numbers that a team could build around. Brown truly showed that he’s capable of being a No. 1 caliber of player.

Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors and speculation about Brown’s future. He could still end up returning to the Celtics, but a trade is still a very real possibility.