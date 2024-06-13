Kristaps Porzingis Makes Bold Claim After Potentially Devastating Update

The Boston Celtics went into Game 3 of the NBA Finals down a man in their starting five, with center Kristaps Prozingis sidelined with a foot injury. Porzingis made a strong effort to be ready, but team doctors held him out.

Unfortunately for Porzingis and the Celtics, it may not be a one-game issue.

“There’s real doubt about Kristaps Porzingis, his availability the rest of this series,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on “NBA Countdown” on June 12. “It was the Celtics medical staff that ruled him out. They watched him go through some testing earlier today and just decided that they were not going to let him play despite the fact he wanted to push through and try to participate in Game 3.

“Kristaps Porzingis has been a pivotal player since coming over from Washington in the offseason. You saw the impact he had in Game 1 after having been out since the first round against Miami. And … now, real doubt about Kristaps Porzingis’ availability for the rest of these finals.”

Porzingis was and remains adamant that he will return to the court in this series.

“During a brief chat with Kristpas Porzingis he proclaimed, ‘I’ll be back this series,’” TNT’s Jared Greenberg posted on X on June 12.

Kristaps Porziņģis sits down with @JaredSGreenberg to discuss his “rare leg injury" suffered during Game 2 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/BEDNn8Y0kR — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2024

Porzingis returned from a 10-game absence to drop 20 points on 61.5% shooting from the floor in Game 1. He also had six rebounds and three blocks. As important, he was a clear game-changer defensively.

Kristaps Porzingis Dealing With Rare Foot Injury

Porzingis followed that effort up with 12 points and four boards in Game 2. He logged more minutes in that contest than in the series opener. But he was noticeably hobbled by the injury after taking a tumble in the third quarter.

“Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on X on June 11.

In my opinion there are 3 likely scenarios for Kristaps Porzingis regarding his new left leg injury. 1. Allowing him to play limited minutes

2. Sitting Game 3, outcome of returning depends on results of Game 3

3. Shut him down indefinitely He needs surgery regardless of the… pic.twitter.com/QINEoB3clW — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) June 11, 2024

As rare as the ailment is, the concern for his ability to return may be overblown.

“In most cases, if you stabilize this what they retinaculum – and the retinaculum is a tendonous area that pretty much keeps the tendon in place,” Dr. Rick Positano said on “Maggie & Perloff” on June 12. “We have that in our ankle, we have it a little bit above our ankle. I think if they can keep the stabilization of that tendon in place and not allow it to move so much – or to sublux, or whatever they want to use out there – I think this fellow should be able to play without any difficulties.”

Celtics Move to 3-0 vs Mavericks Without Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis arrived from the Wizards with a lengthy injury history. He has just three seasons with at least 65 appearances, peaking with 72 games as a rookie in 2015-16. Since then, injuries to his legs and back have cost him ample time.

The Celtics, though, rolled on without him.

"You got a 2-game cushion in the NBA Finals, no excuses." 😤 @stephenasmith expects the Celtics to win Game 3 in spite of Kristaps Porzingis' injury ✍️ pic.twitter.com/3B0PUbN0ve — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 13, 2024

They overcame a 13-point first-quarter deficit and even a late surge from the Mavericks, who got 11 points and 13 rebounds from Dereck Lively II, to notch a 106-99 victory.

Boston may not need Porzingis to close out the Mavericks. But they can rest him until they do.