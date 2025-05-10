Kristaps Porzingis Illness Update: Celtics Star’s Status Revealed

Kristaps Porzingis is no longer on the Celtics’ injury report for Game 3 against the Knicks—a promising sign after two rough outings to start the series. But while he’s cleared to play, the bigger question is how much he can actually give Boston on the floor.

As the Celtics prepare for Saturday’s pivotal matchup at Madison Square Garden, Porzingis’s ongoing battle with a mysterious illness remains a concern.

Porzingis hasn’t missed a game this series. But he’s barely resembled the version of himself that dominated New York in the regular season. Through Games 1 and 2, he’s averaged just 13.5 minutes, 4.0 points, and 4.0 rebounds. He’s been battling fatigue and breathing issues that have clearly impacted his mobility and energy.

“It sapped his energy… drained him… he’s had to rely on getting a lot more sleep, take IVs, immune boosters,” said Shams Charania on The Pat McAfee Show. “(Celtics doctors) haven’t been able to completely ID the virus.”

The illness, first described by Joe Mazzulla earlier this week, has reportedly been affecting Porzingis since March. The team hopes that two days off between Games 2 and 3 will help.

“He’s going to continue to give us everything he has,” Mazzulla said. “But every game will be situational depending on how much he can go.”

Celtics Still Searching for Answers on Offense

Even beyond Porzingis, Boston’s issues are piling up.

After blowing back-to-back 20-point leads—becoming the first team in NBA history to do so in consecutive playoff home games—the Celtics find themselves in an 0–2 hole no one expected.

The offense has cratered, shooting just 36.2% from the field and 25% from three in a brutal 91–90 Game 2 loss.

Jayson Tatum, who torched Orlando in round one, has been especially cold—shooting 12-for-42 across the first two games.

“I take full ownership,” Tatum said Thursday. “I can’t sugar coat anything. I need to be better. And I expect to be a lot better.”

Celtics Lean on Depth With Porzingis in Question

With Porzingis unable to play extended minutes, Boston has leaned on Al Horford and Luke Kornet to hold the frontcourt down. They’ve filled in admirably, but there’s no denying what a healthy KP brings—floor spacing, rim protection, and inside scoring the Knicks have yet to face.

Still, the team is keeping its mentality locked in.

“We have to go into Saturday’s game and win the game,” said Mazzulla. “That’s just the way it is. We have to win.”

Veteran Al Horford took a more optimistic tone when asked about the challenge.

“I’m excited for this opportunity that we have.”

Celtics Face Pressure and Uncertainty in Game 3

The Celtics head to Madison Square Garden on the brink—but not broken.

Only four teams with home-court advantage have come back from an 0–2 hole in NBA playoff history. If Boston wants to be the fifth, it starts with Game 3.

Porzingis may be cleared, but whether he can be effective remains the question. And if his health poses any long-term risk, it’s fair to ask if he should even be out there.

For now, the Celtics are moving forward—banged up, doubted, and out of excuses.

Game 3 tips off Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.