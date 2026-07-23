Boston Celtics Star Payton Pritchard Makes Heartfelt Post

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)
The Boston Celtics guard is coming off a year where he averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 79 games.
He has developed a lot of fans in Boston.
Pritchard Makes Heartfelt Post
GettyPayton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the second quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.
On Wednesday, Pritchard made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife (Emma).
GettyPayton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket against Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on November 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pritchard was the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after an incredible run (in college) at Oregon.
He has spent all six seasons of his pro career playing for the Celtics.
In that span, Pritchard has helped Boston reach the NBA Finals twice, win a title (and make the playoffs in all six years).
His career averages are 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range in 426 games.
GettyPayton Pritchard #11 celebrates with Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
At 28, it’s very possible that Pritchard could make an All-Star Game at some point over the next three seasons.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Payton Pritchard has established himself as one of the best role players in the NBA.The Boston Celtics guard is coming off a year where he averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 79 games.He has developed a lot of fans […]
Boston Celtics Star Payton Pritchard Makes Heartfelt Post