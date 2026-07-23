Boston Celtics Star Payton Pritchard Makes Heartfelt Post

Payton Pritchard has established himself as one of the best role players in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics guard is coming off a year where he averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 79 games.

He has developed a lot of fans in Boston.

Pritchard Makes Heartfelt Post

On Wednesday, Pritchard made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife (Emma).

He wrote: “My baby mama

I love you ❤️

Big 25 🎉”

There were over 45,000 likes on Pritchard’s post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Emma Pritchard: “Hahahahahahahahahaga I love you so much 💘💘💘💘💘”

@mikemacka15: “Best Couple- so proud of you both – big year ahead ❤️”

@indygroberg: “LOVE YOU PRITCH”

@bzheston: “Breakout season 😤😤”

@owen.dube17: “THE GOATTTT PRITCHARD”

@1.breesh: “I expect 30 a night from you in October”

Ron Harper Jr., Bruce Brown Jr., Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Oshae Brissett and Aaron Nesmith were among the people to like Pritchard’s post.

Looking At Pritchard

Pritchard was the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after an incredible run (in college) at Oregon.

He has spent all six seasons of his pro career playing for the Celtics.

In that span, Pritchard has helped Boston reach the NBA Finals twice, win a title (and make the playoffs in all six years).

His career averages are 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range in 426 games.

At 28, it’s very possible that Pritchard could make an All-Star Game at some point over the next three seasons.