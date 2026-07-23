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Boston Celtics Star Payton Pritchard Makes Heartfelt Post

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

Payton Pritchard has established himself as one of the best role players in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics guard is coming off a year where he averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 79 games.

He has developed a lot of fans in Boston.

Pritchard Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyPayton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the second quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, Pritchard made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife (Emma).

He wrote: “My baby mama

I love you ❤️

Big 25 🎉”

There were over 45,000 likes on Pritchard’s post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Emma Pritchard: “Hahahahahahahahahaga I love you so much 💘💘💘💘💘”

@mikemacka15: “Best Couple- so proud of you both – big year ahead ❤️”

@indygroberg: “LOVE YOU PRITCH”

GettyPayton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on October 2, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

@bzheston: “Breakout season 😤😤”

@owen.dube17: “THE GOATTTT PRITCHARD”

@1.breesh: “I expect 30 a night from you in October”

GettyPayton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics warms ups prior to their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Ron Harper Jr., Bruce Brown Jr., Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Oshae Brissett and Aaron Nesmith were among the people to like Pritchard’s post.

Looking At Pritchard

GettyPayton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket against Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on November 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pritchard was the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after an incredible run (in college) at Oregon.

He has spent all six seasons of his pro career playing for the Celtics.

In that span, Pritchard has helped Boston reach the NBA Finals twice, win a title (and make the playoffs in all six years).

His career averages are 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range in 426 games.

GettyPayton Pritchard #11 celebrates with Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

At 28, it’s very possible that Pritchard could make an All-Star Game at some point over the next three seasons.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Celtics Star Payton Pritchard Makes Heartfelt Post

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