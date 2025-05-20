Proposed 3-Team Trade Lands Front Court Duo With Celtics

The Boston Celtics are in a state of flux. Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles tendon tear has put Brad Stevens into a difficult position. The current roster is too expensive for team that isn’t expected to contend next season. Therefore, it’s likely we see the Celtics make some moves throughout the summer.

On May 20, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report released a proposed three-team trade that would give the Celtics two new frontcourt players while helping them get out from under Jrue Holiday‘s $134 million contract, which has three more years to run.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Boston Celtics Receive: Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Dwight Powell (player option), 2026 second-round pick (most favorable of Minnesota, New Orleans, New York or Portland, via Boston)

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jrue Holiday

“Boston could look at rerouting them as part of a larger plan to skirt the second apron or the tax entirely,” Favale wrote. “Or it could try trimming salary in a Porziņģis trade. This package would give the Celtics a ton of options as they potentially enter a gap year.”

Holiday is a potential trade candidate for the Celtics. He’s one of the older players on the roster and has a very tradable contract. He will undoubtedly attract interest from contending-level teams around the NBA. In that sense, the Dallas Mavericks are indeed a logical landing spot for the two-time champion guard.

Two Teams Already Listed as Jrue Holiday Suitors

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are two potential options to emerge as contenders to acquire Holiday via trade this summer.

“With Boston likely trimming payroll this summer, look for a lot of interest from playoff teams in Jrue Holiday, an elite defensive guard who has helped the Bucks and Celtics win rings. The Rockets and Spurs might be teams to watch,” Helin reported.

Holiday played in 62 games this season. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range. Furthermore, he continued to prove himself as arguably the best defensive guard in the NBA, although Alex Caruso certainly has a claim to that title, too.

Holiday Hopes to Remain With Celtics

When speaking to the media on Friday, May 16, following the Celtics’ postseason elimination, Holiday confirmed his desire to remain with the franchise.

“I think we still have a really, really great opportunity and a great window to be successful and win a championship again,” Holiday said. “I think the talent that we have on this team, not only on the court, but the coaching staff, all the way up to Brad [Stevens], has been amazing. So, yeah, the opportunity to win is now, and I still want to be a part of that.”

Stevens has some tough choices ahead of him. There’s no doubt that Holiday is a winning player. However, with Boston unlikely to contend until 2027, his value to the franchise is likely diminished. Therefore, moving him may be the best option for everyone involved, assuming the Celtics can get fair value in return.