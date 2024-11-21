Proposed Celtics Trade Throws Up Major Red Flag

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed a strong start to their championship defense, notching a 12-3 record over the opening 15 games. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Celtics handed the Cleveland Cavaliers the first loss of their season. The win showcased their championship credentials.

Al Horford was one of Boston’s most impactful players in that game. The veteran big man continues to be a vital member of the roster. His presence is felt both on the court and within the locker room. Yet, for some reason, Horford has found his name being floated in a recent trade proposal.

Matt Levine of Sports Illustrated has proposed a trade that would send Horford to the Charlotte Hornets in return for Nick Richards and Seth Curry. Oh, and the Celtics would need to give up some draft capital to get the deal over the line.

“Boston is gearing up for a title defense and they have a strong roster to make that reality become possible,” Levine wrote. “But there is always room for improvement and the Celtics could use some help in the frontcourt if they want to bolster their chances…But in a new trade proposal, the Celtics add some frontcourt help…Boston would trade for center Nick Richards and guard Seth Curry from the Charlotte Hornets. They would send Horford, a 2026 first-round draft pick swap, and a 2026 second-round draft pick.”

Given the emergence of Neemias Queta off the bench, adding Richards to the rotation while losing one of the most experienced members of the team makes little sense.

Horford has rebuilt his game to fight against the aging process. He’s currently shooting 47.7% from three-point range on five attempts per game. Richards, on the other hand, has taken a total of four three-point shots in his 205 NBA games so far.

Queta’s Presence Leaves no Room for Richards

Queta has been a standout performer off the Celtics bench this season. He is a solid rim-running option for Mazzulla’s team. His size makes him a high-level rim protector and shot deterrent. And he’s also shown rapid improvement as a short-roll creator in the half-court.

Richard’s brings a similar style of play and production to the table. Given the time and effort that has gone into developing Queta, it’s unlikely the Celtics would add a similar player to the roster. Especially when that player would come at the cost of Horford.

There’s no denying that Richards is more experienced and more polished than Queta. However, he doesn’t know Boston’s system, and would immediately face competition for playing time. The fact he doesn’t fill the role Horford plays would also mean this trade proposal is unlikely to get off the ground.

Horford is an ‘Innate Competitor’

Against the Cavaliers, Horford dropped 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out one assist and secured three blocks. He shot 63.6% from the field and 80% from three-point range. His strong performance quickly led to widespread praise from his teammates and the coaching staff.

“He’s just an innate competitor,” Mazzulla told the media after the game. “I don’t think people realize that sometimes, because of how quiet a guy is, but he’s an innate competitor, and he has an ability to inspire people around him.”

Play

Horford is currently in the final year of his $19.5 million contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. At the age of 38, retirement isn’t too far away. Yet, if he chose to remain in the league for another year or two, the Celtics would undoubtedly be keen to keep him around.

It’s hard to replace what Horford brings to the table. As such, we shouldn’t expect the Celtics to go rushing into moves to try and replace him, especially when he could still sign another deal and remain with the team for the foreseeable future.