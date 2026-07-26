Proposed Trade Lands Boston Celtics Their Point Guard Of The Future

The Boston Celtics have constructed a roster full of young and exciting talent. However, the point guard position is still a work in progress.

Earlier this summer, Brad Stevens signed Mike Conley for what will be his 20th season in the NBA. Conley will join Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in what is an experienced guard rotation.

Sooner or later, Boston must begin searching for a long-term solution at the point guard position, and the Portland Trail Blazers could provide the answer. Currently, Portland’s roster is awash with ball-handling talent.

With that in mind, the Celtics should see whether the Trail Blazers would be open to parting ways with Scoot Henderson once we get closer to the trade deadline. Henderson, 22, is entering his fourth NBA season and is yet to live up to the potential that saw him selected with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Henderson is in the final year of his rookie-scale deal and will earn $13.6 million this season. Therefore, Boston would need to reach an agreement on a contract extension. The upside is that with Henderson’s deal set to expire, Boston could get him for a reasonable asking price.

A trade package that looks something like this could be enough to tempt the Trail Blazers into doing business:

Celtics Get: Scoot Henderson

Trail Blazers Get: Sam Hauser, Ron Harper Jr., a 2028 second-round pick via Milwaukee and a 2030 second-round pick via the Charlotte Hornets.

Both second rounds project to be strong and would also give the Trail Blazers some additional tradable assets. Hauser would provide elite three-point shooting off the bench, and Harper Jr. gives Portland depth at the forward positions.

It’s worth noting that Harper Jr. can’t be dealt until after December 15.

Scoot Henderson Predicted To Be Traded

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Henderson is among a handful of players who are expected to be moved on by their current teams as we get closer to the trade deadline.

“Portland snapped a four-year playoff drought this past season and then traded for a two-time All-Star entering his age-27 season,” Buckley wrote. “This looks like a club aiming for another step up the competitive ladder. Henderson’s developmental hiccups could work against that goal, making him a prime candidate to join a younger, more future-focused franchise.”

Sending Hauser to Portland would certainly give them some additional firepower and reliable defense on the wing. Harper Jr. would also fit with the franchise’s current timeline. As for Boston, they would likely feel confident in their ability to develop Henderson given the success of the Celtics’ developmental staff in recent years.

Celtics Would Remain Under The Tax

Assuming Boston did explore a trade for Henderson, using a similar framework to the one proposed above, Brad Stevens would still be ensuring the Celtics remain under the luxury tax threshold.

Boston has worked tirelessly to get out of the tax over the past 12 months. The franchise’s aim is clearly to reset the repeater tax before potentially spending heavily next summer and beyond.

Nevertheless, if you can secure a former top-three draft pick who is still very much in their developmental phase, then it’s something you should explore. After all, White isn’t getting any younger, and sooner or later, the Celtics will need to find some young upside at the guard position, and that’s what Henderson can offer.